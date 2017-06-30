- Another round! Ephrata Brewfest back for second year
- Lititz weekends start with market night
- Comfort over headcount: Penn Cinema adds recliners
- Manheim Farm Show breaks ground on show, sales ring expansion
- This summer, at the movies…
- Singers wanted: Lititz Community Chorus re-forming
- Landis Valley gunsmith builds long rifle for museum’s auction
- The bugs are back!
- MC seniors capture first place at Science Olympiad
- Woodridge Swim Club to host beer fest May 6
Holiday traffic concerns addressed
Fireworks will return to park in 2018
Safety codes require 70 feet of clearance per inch of...
Holiday traffic concerns addressed
We all know the traffic situation can get a little...
Begin a New Tradition with Sunday Brunch at The Log Cabin
On a warm summer Sunday, shaded by the tall forest,...
It's Summer Driving Season at Tire Consultants
Summertime means setting off to the shore, drives to the...
Lititz Podiatry: Not Your Big Box Podiatrist
As healthcare trends toward large groups of practitioners, visits can...
- Showcase of Homes: June 28, 2017
What's On Tap
What’s On Tap Showcasing Local Micro Breweries Events, Craft Beers,...
-
Ice cream and beer: Turkey Hill diversifies by transferring liquor licenses
For the second time in less than a week, Turkey...
