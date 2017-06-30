Home   >   News   >   Holiday traffic concerns addressed

Holiday traffic concerns addressed

By on June 30, 2017
We all know the traffic situation can get a little crazy during the Lititz Patriotic Parade and July 4 celebration. Here’s some information on what you can do to make this year a little more stress-free.
 

About mhunnefield

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *