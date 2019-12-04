Holiday Home Tour is Dec. 8
The Women’s Club of Manheim’s annual Holiday Home Tour will be held from 12:30 to 4:30 p.m. on Dec. 8.
This year’s tour of festively decorated homes features nine different Manheim area properties, including two businesses.
The club, which started in 1937, has organized the tour as a fundraiser for its community service projects for at least 20 years.
“What’s neat about a home tour, especially a holiday home tour, is that you get ideas about decorating your own home,” said Linda Karns, co-chair of the event.
This year, three of the homes are on the same street, Silverwood Drive (Lititz), but each has its own distinctive décor.
“It’s nice to have several homes on one street-that way people can park and walk to each home,” Karns said.
Roman and Barbara Rusynko have lived at 37 Silverwood Dr. since Thanksgiving 2007. Barbara said her home décor is inspired by the home’s French country style design. The holiday décor gives a nod to Roman’s Ukrainian heritage with the formal dining room set for the traditional Ukrainian Christmas Eve meal. Barbara explains that the traditional meal features 12 meatless, dairy-free dishes.
There’s a lot of symbolism in the meal.
“The 12 dishes remind us of the 12 Apostles. A white table cloth represents the swaddling clothes of Christ. Three round loaves of bread are placed on the table as a centerpiece, but are not eaten-they are symbolic of the Holy Trinity,” Barbara said.
Her collection of Santas will be on display.
“Roman started giving me Santas when we were married in 1981. Each one is different,” she said. “My heritage is Irish, so one of my favorite Santas is an Irish Santa.”
The tree in the living area also features an ornament presented to her by Roman at Christmas-time 1980 when they became engaged, and an ornament that had hung on the National Christmas
Tree in Washington, DC. She said the ornament was hand-crafted by friends in Delaware for the state’s tree that’s part of the larger National Christmas Tree display on the Ellipse. An ornament from each state tree is selected for the national tree, and this was the ornament from Delaware that was selected that year.
Another fun holiday feature is Roman’s 28-foot long by 17-foot wide HO-scale model train layout in the lower level. He designed and created the layout, which also includes a representation of the
Rockville Bridge, located outside of Harrisburg in Marysville. It’s reputed to be the largest stone masonry railroad viaduct in the world.
“The train layout is one of my two hobbies. It’s always a work in progress,” he said.
Chuck and Dolly Thompson live three doors from the Rusynkos. Their colonial home at 285 Silverwood Drive was built in 1992 and purchased by the Thompsons, who are owners of Thompson Real Estate, in 2000. The couple enjoys entertaining, especially around the holidays, and the red dining room is the perfect accent for holiday décor.
“I like to decorate, and the red dining room inspires me,” Dolly said.
Her holiday décor features fresh-cut greens and live trees. An artist, she has a number of her pieces on display throughout the home. A decorated Christmas tree on the lower level pays tribute to her passion for painting.
Across the street, John and Jacqueline Phillips’ home at 247 Silverwood Drive is on the tour. Built in 2016, the home features an open-floor concept.
“We have an All-American family Christmas décor,” Jacqueline said. “We have four children, so we focus on the magic of Christmas and the spirit of the holidays.”
The fireplace mantle and staircase to the second floor will be draped in classic decorations. The classic Christmas tree features a number of special family ornaments.
Other properties on the tour include:
• Donna Hlavacek, 132 E. Ferdinand St.
• Mike and Shelby Korom, 6112 Bayberry Ave.
• Ian and Melanie Nauman, 51 N. Hazel St.
• Jay Ralston and Rocco, 36 Market Square
• Waltz Vineyard Estate Winery, 1599 Old Line Road.
• REO Suites, 41-42 N. Main St.
Manheim’s historic railroad station, 210 S. Charlotte St., a miniature train display and Stiegel Glassworks studio at the railroad station complex will also be open during the tour.
The Friends of the Manheim Community Library will be hosting a family-friendly event, Holiday Crossings, at the railroad station.
Holiday Home Tour tickets are $10 ahead of time and can be purchased at Longenecker’s Hardware, Shaub’s Dry Cleaning, Divine Consign and Mill 72. The day of the tour the tickets are $12 and can be purchased at any home. For more information visit the Women’s Club of Manheim’s Facebook page.
Rochelle Shenk is a correspondent for the Lititz Record Express. She welcomes your comments and questions at RAASHENK@aol.com.
About Rochelle A. Shenk
Related Posts
Latest News
-
Holiday Home Tour is Dec. 8
The Women’s Club of Manheim’s annual Holiday Home Tour will...
-
Norman S. Lannigan Sr., 96, WWII vet, electrician, PSU fan, enjoyed his family, birdwatching
Norman S. Lannigan, Sr., 96 of Lititz, died peacefully, with...
-
George B. Lewis, 93, MCHS grad, WWII vet, Wyeth worker, chicken farmer, EFCH member
George B. Lewis, 93, of Elizabethtown, died Sunday, Nov. 17,...
-
Donna I. Kachel, 80, taught Sunday school at Grace Church, an avid volunteer with a servant’s heart
Donna I. Kachel, 80, of Lititz, in the presence of...
-
Louis H. Hoober, 97, farmer, founded Skee-Craft Boat Co., fire co. volunteer, school board member
Louis H. Hoober, 97, of Lititz, and formerly of New...
-
Miriam Gehman Harnish, 95, active at Calvary Church, helped with husband’s businesses, fantastic cook
Miriam Gehman Harnish, 95, of Manheim, formerly of East Lampeter...
-
Kenneth E. Graybill, 89, long-time trucker, active Lititz COB member, enjoyed winter sports
Kenneth E. “Ken” Graybill, 89, of Lititz, passed on to...
-
Holiday Home Tour is Dec. 8
The Women’s Club of Manheim’s annual Holiday Home Tour...
-
Norman S. Lannigan Sr., 96, WWII vet, electrician, PSU fan, enjoyed his family, birdwatching
Norman S. Lannigan, Sr., 96 of Lititz, died peacefully,...
-
George B. Lewis, 93, MCHS grad, WWII vet, Wyeth worker, chicken farmer, EFCH member
George B. Lewis, 93, of Elizabethtown, died Sunday, Nov....
-
Zoning board approves dog breeding kennel
A very quiet “boo” could be heard when the...
- October 16, 2019
- 9
-
Plans unveiled for former Wilbur complex
Preliminary plans for the former Wilbur Chocolate plant in...
- May 24, 2017
- 8
-
Name that school! — District seeks input on name for new elementary school
Manheim Central’s newest elementary school is currently under construction....
- July 11, 2018
- 6
-
Scott Shaub says:
-
Regina Goldstein says:
-
Kevin Campbell says: