Hitting the trail–Warwick to Ephrata Rail Trail dedication

The dream trail is finally a reality.

Warwick Township supervisors were set (at The Record Express press time) to make it official; when the board takes a road trip along the completed 7.2-mile Warwick to Ephrata Rail Trail.

The official dedication that occurred Wednesday, April 24, began with a ribbon cutting at 10 a.m., as noted at the April 17 board meeting.

The dedication ceremony was planned at the Cocalico Creek Railroad Bridge just off Millway Road. The Warwick to Ephrata Rail Trail — also known as WERT &tstr; has been a cooperative project with Akron Borough, Ephrata Borough, Ephrata Township and Warwick Township.

Fifteen years in the works, the trail connects Lititz Borough, Warwick Township, Ephrata Township, Akron Borough and Ephrata Borough, by renovating the railway into a safe, alternate mode of transportation.

The last part of the project was the renovation of the 109-year-old railroad bridge that spans the Cocalico Creek.

Among the dignitaries set to attend the dedication as speakers are Michael Domin of the Lancaster County Planning Commission, Eric Peterson of DESCCO Design and Construction, Lancaster County Commissioners Joshua Parsons, Dennis Stuckey, and Craig Lehman, Akron Mayor John McBeth, Ephrata Borough Council President Sue Rowe, Ephrata Township Supervisors Chairman Clark R. Stauffer, Lititz Mayor Tim Snyder, and Warwick Township Supervisors Chairman Logan Myers. There will be limited parking at the event site. Those wishing to attend are encouraged to park at the Warwick Township Municipal Building and walk the rail trail to the dedication. There is also limited parking available in Ephrata Borough in a lot at the Parkview Heights Road.

Other discussion at the April 17 meeting included an empty home on Main Street in Rothsville that is set to get a new life as a four-apartment complex.

Supervisors held a public to discuss the house and barn at 2058 Main St.

The house and barn are located in the mixed use zone, which allows for apartments, as well as residential units and small businesses.

The house has been empty for more than a dozen years, and is located across the street from the Rothsville Fire Hall. Craig Hasson of Bottom Line Contracting is interested in building two apartments in the front unit and two apartments in the back unit.

First Hasson will need to tear down structures and rebuild the two apartment buildings.

“The buildings are not in good shape,” said Hasson, noting that at first he had hoped to renovate them both. Hasson’s plan calls for a flag lot driveway that would provide access to the apartments. There would be a small parking area between the front and rear buildings. The house dates back to the 1920s, but is not of historic value. It has fallen into disrepair over the years and Hasson would not be able to renovate it safely. The barn will also need to be removed, replaced with a carriage house-type structure.

Next-door neighbor John Cameron of 2056 Main St. is on board with the plan. He attended the hearing to support the plan.

“I am not opposed to something that will be better than what’s there,” he said.

Hasson intends to rebuild the house to maintain the character of the neighborhood which has two-story homes with a Victorian-inspired character. There would be low-key lighting for the driveway and parking area.

Supervisor Herb Flosdorf commended Hasson in his efforts to make an investment in the community to build the apartments. Part of the Lancaster County Places 2040 comprehensive plan designates affordable housing as a focus in guided Lancaster County toward 2040. Warwick Township is one of the communities with a need for affordable housing opportunities.

“I like how you plan to keep the character of the community,” said supervisor Andrew Spade.

Hasson first proposed to renovate the house and barn back in December 2017, which was met with a positive reaction. Back then township manager Daniel Zimmerman had said that one of the township’s goals was to build the village of Rothsville from within, as a mixed use neighborhood with potential to entice investors who could renovate properties and improve the neighborhood for residents and businesses.

Supervisors will have 45 days to make a decision on the property, although that decision is likely to come at one of the next supervisors meetings in May.

In subdivision related business, supervisors approved a time extension request for recording the Hunter Hess subdivision plan, a reduction of a letter of credit for LGH Kissel Hill Urgent Care, and a letter of credit for Orrstown Bank.

Laura Knowles is a freelance feature writer and regular contributor to the pages of the Record Express. She welcomes feedback and story tips at lknowles21@gmail.com.