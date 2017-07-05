- Another round! Ephrata Brewfest back for second year
- Lititz weekends start with market night
- Comfort over headcount: Penn Cinema adds recliners
- Manheim Farm Show breaks ground on show, sales ring expansion
- This summer, at the movies…
- Singers wanted: Lititz Community Chorus re-forming
- Landis Valley gunsmith builds long rifle for museum’s auction
- The bugs are back!
- MC seniors capture first place at Science Olympiad
- Woodridge Swim Club to host beer fest May 6
It’s history: Stunning fireworks show caps off 200th Fourth of July
What is the favorite thing to do on the Fourth of July?
Fireworks, of course!
That was the No. 1 answer in Chris Poje’s first-time Lititz Family Feud game show held during the Independence Remembrance 200 Fourth of July festivities.
It seemed that the fireworks were on center stage at Lititz’s fun-filled July Fourth festivities. With recent news that this year marks the next to last time the fireworks will be held at Lititz Springs Park, everyone seemed to have the famous fireworks on their minds.
Even some of the babies in the annual baby parade seemed concerned that Lititz could lose its colorful tradition.
Sawyer Zickefoose was dressed up as a little old lady at a 55-plus community. Just seven months old, Sawyer wore a flowered house dress, a long strand of pearls, a white wig and glasses made from pipe cleaners. She sat in a rocking chair with a sign above her head saying “Future Lititz 55 and Over Community Resident.”
The idea for her float came from her parents Lauren and Steve Zickefoose.
“It’s a little bit tongue-in-cheek,” said Lauren, adding that they were concerned about news that the development of a 55-plus community on the former Wilbur property meant that location would no longer be available to launch the Fourth of July fireworks.
“I think that will be sad,” she said.
Sawyer’s float and outfit won her the grand prize in the baby parade, along with a trophy that was taller than as she was. The grand prize is named for the late Delmar Landis, who had a passion for building larger-than-life baby parade floats.
The other baby parade prize winners included Landon Harrison in his Rosie’s Lunch Wagon float that won for best float. Home pride winners were Sawyer Zickefoose for first and Alexa Zimmerman with her “Picnic in the Park” theme for second.
Joey Cyrus took top prize in the patriotic category for his “All American Joe” decorated stroller with flags and lots of red, white and blue. Just two months old, the son of Melissa and Bill Cyrus didn’t seemed phased by his honor at the baby parade. He slept through the whole thing.
Charlie Bodkin was the winner in the best use of theme category. His parents Rita George and Rad Bodkin had decked him out in the stars and stripes, with a big sign celebrating the 200th Fourth of July in Lititz Springs Park. He seemed a little disappointed that the hamburger in front of him wasn’t real.
There were plenty of real hamburgers at the July 4th food court, which featured delicacies from Lancaster Hamburger Co., Fire Grilled Pizza, Brewster’s BBQ, Tropical Smoothie, Tom’s Vegetable Co., Greco’s Italian Ice and Homemade Ice Cream, Bountiful Feast, Taco Bill’s, and more.
At the food park, Emily Jenkins was waiting in line for her family. The Lancaster woman said that she comes to the Lititz Fourth of July almost every year, because she likes the community feel in the park. And the fireworks.
“Lititz has the best fireworks I have ever seen, and I used to live in New York. I heard this was the last year for them and wanted to make sure to be here,” said Jenkins, who was relieved to learn that Lititz still had another year with the large-scale fireworks in the park.
Mark Prendergast was in the Kids Zone as his son decorated Christmas cookies at the Christmas in July events sponsored by Victory Church. He too expressed sadness that Lititz might not be able to pull off the big fireworks for which it is known.
“That would be a real shame. Lititz has the best fireworks around. It wouldn’t be the same without them,” he said.
Those fireworks did not disappoint.
About an hour after the Queen of the Candles Kayla Rohrbach was crowned by last year’s queen Samantha Shields, the first fireworks burst into the sky over Lititz Springs Park in a rainbow of color set to the National Anthem. Brilliant lasers crisscrossed the darkness, choreographed to music. The show continued for nearly an hour, in a flurry of sparkling red, while, blue, gold, purple, orange and silver. The grand finale lit up the sky in a fiery blaze that could be seen for miles.
Chris Hopkins and his expert crew from Celebration Fireworks had proved their point.
“Lititz fireworks are the best,” said Chris Miller, who was visiting from Maryland.
The Queen of the Candles court included Carson Armstrong, Madeline Armstrong, Taylor Gonzales, Carley Hess, Laura Kramer, Madalyn Mendez, Rebecca Owsinksi, Jenna Raezer, Hannah Reinhart, Jordan Sweeney, and Maddie Wagner. The flower girl was Taylor Bonano, and the crown bearer was Riley Thomas.
The Fourth of July festivities at the park gazebo also featured magic by the Insanity Factor, the humorous ventriloquist known as Marian & Friends, a show by Pulse dance studio, story time and comedy by Rubi Nicholas, wild animals with naturalist Jack Hubley, and music by Phredd and Steven Courtney.
Over at the band shell, there was a variety of music and dance. The Red, White and Bluegrass Festival featured Colebrook Road and Dirty Grass Players. The Lititz Community Band performed patriotic tunes from the past, honoring the 200-year tradition. The Mama Tried Band, a local favorite, played hits from Sly and the Family Stone, Marvin Gaye, Bruno Mars and more, urging the crowd to get on their feet and dance.
There was history too, with the National Bell Ringing and Time Capsule Dedication. The traditional candle illumination had some 9,000 candles lining the stream.
The weather was just about perfect, warm with a slight breeze.
Tim Reedy chaired the 200 Fourth of July committee. He had a very special reason for wanting it to be the best July 4th in its 200-year history. Reedy has chaired the event for the past few years, just as his father Ron Reedy had done before him. Ron had been working on a series of historical vignettes about Independence Day celebrations in the park when he passed away in November.
“This is my last year chairing the Fourth of July,” said Tim.
He wanted it to be the best it could be as a memorial to his father, and to mark two centuries of tradition.
It was also a showcase of light and sound to remind everyone why having the best fireworks around is a tradition worth keeping.
Laura Knowles is a local freelance feature writer and regular contributor to the Record Express. She welcomes reader feedback and story tips at lknowles21@gmail.com.
About Laura Knowles
Related Posts
Latest News
-
Fireworks will return to park in 2018
Safety codes require 70 feet of clearance per inch of...
- Posted June 7, 2017
- 1
-
It’s history: Stunning fireworks show caps off 200th Fourth of July
What is the favorite thing to do on the Fourth...
-
Lititz loves a parade!
The Lititz Lions Club hosted its 26th annual Patriotic Parade...
-
Lititz Craft Beer Fest sells out in 90 minutes
There’s fast. And then there is Lititz Craft Beer Fest...
-
Sweet corn is a deep-rooted local tradition
Early sweet corn has been trickling into Lancaster County from...
-
Gus’s Keystone Restaurant is the Place for Seafood
You might not think of Gus’s Keystone Family Restaurant as...
-
Warwick, MC place three on ‘Sweet 16’ squad
The Lancaster-Lebanon League All-League “Sweet 16” Baseball Team (as voted...
-
Manheim VFW downs Warwick in 10U finals
Manheim VFW completed its undefeated run through the Lancaster County...
-
Fireworks will return to park in 2018
Safety codes require 70 feet of clearance per inch...
- June 7, 2017
- 1
-
It’s history: Stunning fireworks show caps off 200th Fourth of July
What is the favorite thing to do on the...
-
Lititz loves a parade!
The Lititz Lions Club hosted its 26th annual Patriotic...
-
Lititz Craft Beer Fest sells out in 90 minutes
There’s fast. And then there is Lititz Craft Beer...
-
Fireworks will return to park in 2018
Safety codes require 70 feet of clearance per inch...
- June 7, 2017
- 1
-
Plans unveiled for former Wilbur complex
Preliminary plans for the former Wilbur Chocolate plant in...
- May 24, 2017
- 5
-
Beth’s Story: Commentary on an epidemic that hits close to home
“Beth’s Story” is the first in a five-part monthly...
- February 18, 2016
- 5
-
Andrew’s Actions …and devastating death
“Andrew’s Actions” is the third feature in a monthly...
- April 21, 2016
- 4
-
-
Teresa says:
-
Gina Yoder says: