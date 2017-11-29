Superintendent contract extended through 2022-23 school year

Also, Quinn oversees final meeting as board president

The Warwick School Board said goodbye to its longtime president and extended the contract of the second longest serving district superintendent.

During the board’s Nov. 21 meeting, Dr. April Hershey’s contract as superintendent was renewed, by unanimous vote, for another five years. She started in the position in 2009. Her new term will start in July 2018, running through June 2023. Her first-year salary for the new contract will be $179,900 for the 2018-2019 school year. Her salary in subsequent years of the contract will be determined by the school board.

The extension makes Hershey the second longest serving superintendent in Warwick School District history, after Dr. John R. Bonfield, who served as the head of the district for 21 years.

“I look forward to working together with the board, administration, staff, students and community for the next five years to provide the best possible education to our students,” said Hershey.

Highlights during Hershey’s administration include the implementation of full-day kindergarten, the revenue-generating Warwick WARE school software project, the Warwick Virtual Academy cyber school, and the feasibility study to chart the future of the school district’s schools.

“I am very excited about this. The school district will be in good hands,” said school board president Dr. Timothy Quinn, who marked his last evening as a school board director. “There is no better way to go out.”

Quinn, who decided to not run for reelection this year, has been a school board member for 12 years. He has also served as team physician for the district.

“He has been a rock star for this team,” said school board member Todd Rucci, who thanked Quinn’s wife Lucy for her support of her husband’s involvement with the school board and school district.

The newly-elected school member will be Matthew Knouse. Newly reelected board members are Michael Landis, Debra Wenger and Millard Eppig. The rest of the board includes Rucci, Nelson Peters, Leslie Penkunas, and Ben Sahd.

“This is a bittersweet moment for the school board,” said Landis. “Now I will be the old man on the board.”

$61,400 donation buys 70 laptops

The school board also welcomed board members of the Warwick Education Foundation, who presented the school district with its third installment of its contribution to the district. Grant Hummer, president of the foundation, was accompanied by WEF members Barb Mobley and Daniel Doremus when they presented a ceremonial check for $61,400, which will be used for the purchase of 70 laptops and two synchronizing carts for Warwick High School.

This year, the Warwick Education Foundation has provided a total of $191,000 toward Warwick School District student programs. In the past four years, the WEF has provided 240 iPads for elementary schools, 75 MacBook laptops for Warwick Middle School, and 60 MacBook Airs for Warwick High School. The newest donation will add to the laptops at the high school.

Student safety improvement at Kissel Hill Elementary

The school board agreed to join forces with Warwick Township and Lititz Borough to install flashing lights and a 15 mph sign on Landis Valley Road at the crossing at Kissel Hill Elementary School. The lights were requested as a safety measure by crossing guard Marilyn Thompson who reported that drivers were not obeying the speed limit while children are walking to and from school.

The lights will be similar to those on Owl Hill Road, near the school. The cost will be shared equally by the borough, township and school district.

Personnel

Heather Heisey was approved as a new member of the school board’s Student Activities Committee.

The board approved Kate Rapp as the head teacher for health and physical education, Kathy Felpel as musical drama director assistant at the high school, Lyle Ressler as junior high head track coach, and Liz Borgia and Gary Schnupp as volunteer coaches. Diane Fund and Beth Sahd will be sharing the position of musical costume coordinator at the high school.

Facility use requests

Three Sunday use requests were approved for Warwick girls lacrosse to use the turf for off-season games in October, PA Classics AC to use the turf football stadium for the PA Classic Winter College Showcase tournament Dec. 3, and Thinklax Tournaments to use the middle school and high school fields for the Summer Genesis Tournament on June 9.

Field trips

Two out-of-state field trip requests were approved for high school art students and staff to go to Washington, D.C., on April 19 to tour the National Art Gallery and local art museums, and for sixth grade students and staff to go to Washington, D.C., on June 5 to tour exhibits, museums, and historic sites of the city.

Laura Knowles is a freelance reporter who covers the Warwick School Board beat for the Record Express. She welcomes reader feedback and story tips at lknowles21@gmail.com.