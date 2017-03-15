- Irish dance showcase at Warwick High School
- Dutchland Rollers open season March 18
- Roots and Blues 2017
- Oscar predictions: In my humble opinion
- Warwick bands will host winter concert this weekend
- Ring in the new year with pork ‘n’ kraut!
- Holiday memories at WHS
- Acapella voices will ring in the holiday season
- Lititz legend: Mourning the loss of Ron Reedy
- Beyond ‘Hearthside Hymns’ — The Marlene Hershey story
Hey Stella! Late season storm blankets the region
This slideshow requires JavaScript.
They say March weather comes in like a lion and goes out like a lamb.
But what about in between?
This year, locals experienced mid-March weather known as “Storm Stella.”
Many in the region were skeptical of forecasters’ predictions of a Stella “snowmageddon” that would blanket the area with a repeat of the March 13, 1993 storm.
While Stella may have disappointed kids looking for a week off from school — similar to the 1993 storm — Lititz managed an unofficial nine-inch “blizzard” which belied some meteorologist predictions by about half.
However, to put it in historical perspective, Stella is the fifth-biggest March storm since 1926, when Millersville University began tracking weather.
And for those of us not around for the blizzard of 1993, Stella may be remembered for a lifetime or at least some time to come.
That is certainly for the Todd boys Shepherd, 8, and Basil, 6, who actually camped out in Lititz Monday night in anticipation of the storm with parents Nicholas and Kimberly Todd.
Nicholas said he enjoys mountaineering, hiking, and camping in the winter months.
“I hated camping growing up in Texas,” he said. “It’s was so hot all the time and you’d be sweating like a pig, even at night.”
So Nicholas and Kimberly had been waiting to turn the kids on to what he refers to as “urbancamping” since they missed their last chance during the January 2016 storm that dropped 20-plus inches in Lititz.
The Todds didn’t expect to have the opportunity this year as snow totals for the season accumulated less than six inches before the Monday night storm.
“The idea is you set up camp when there’s no snow and you wake up and it’s all around you,” he said. “We were in the tent and you could here the snow falling.”
Before setting up camp, the family went on a winter hike.
“I guess growing up in the heat I don’t take winter for granted and we enjoy what it has to offer,” said Nicholas, one of the pastors at Lancaster Evangelical Free Church. “We didn’t even tell the boys until after dinner Monday night,” he said.
Needless to say, the boys were excited. The North Face tent, which was upright Monday evening appears almost entirely snow covered from blowing snow from pictures the family shared with the Lititz Record Express.
- The storm managed to shut down most of the county as 40 mph winds and a sustained period of sleet, which helped cut down on snow accumulation, created heavy lifting and clogged snow-blowers for those digging out.
Lititz appeared as a ghost town for most of Tuesday morning. Few stores, restaurants or other businesses were open.
- All schools were closed and most had a two-hour delay Wednesday morning as plow trucks continued to play catch-up on snow that began at about 8 p.m. Monday and continued off and on until Tuesday afternoon.
The day off forced Warwick School District to add on to the school year originally scheduled for June 8. Manheim Central will make up Tuesday’s snow day on April 17 and its last day remains June 9.
- Officials said there was few if any issues related to the Nor’easter
Lititz Police Chief Kerry Nye and Northern Lancaster County Regional Police Chief Dave Steffen said things went smoothly because of good planning and that people had plenty of warning about the storm and Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf’s urging Monday that people “don’t go to work” on Tuesday.
“Our cleanup went very well, part of that is due to people adhering to the governor’s order,” Steffen said.
- The storm even managed to suspend local mail service. The U.S. Postal service announced Tuesday morning that all regional post offices, station and branches are closed, and there would be no business or residential deliveries.
- Attorney General Josh Shapiro on Tuesday alerted Pennsylvania consumers and businesses about price gouging protections after the storm, in a press release.
“As the snow subsides, we want Pennsylvanians to be aware of price-gouging and the laws in place to protect them from unfair price increases during emergencies,” Shapiro noted “If you think a vendor is price gouging, report it to our office’s Bureau of Consumer Protection.”
Governor Wolf’s declaration of a disaster emergency yesterday triggered protections under state law for consumers and businesses from price gouging. Under state law governing a disaster emergency, companies and vendors are prohibited from charging a price for consumer goods or services that exceeds 20 percent of the average price those goods or services were sold for in the seven days preceding the date of the declaration.
The AG’s office encouraged consumers with questions or concerns about price gouging to call its Bureau of Consumer Protection hotline at 800-441-2555 or go to www.attorneygeneral.com to file a complaint.
“Whether it’s a snowplow operator charging you too much to clear your driveway, or a store over-charging you too much for a snow blower, if you think you’ve been price-gouged, our agents are here to protect you and enforce the law,” Shapiro noted.
Patrick Burns is social media editor and staff writer for the Lititz Record Express. He welcomes your questions and comments and can be reached at pburns.eph@lnpnews.com or at 721-4455.
About Patrick Burns
Related Posts
Latest News
-
Hey Stella! Late season storm blankets the region
They say March weather comes in like a lion and...
-
The Hill: Celebrate St. Patrick’s Day and a Great New Menu
When it comes to St. Patrick’s Day, The Hill...
-
ALL Renovation & Design: Where ALL Things Are Possible
Have you ever been to a friend’s house on a...
-
Rely on S & B Auto Repair For Used Cars and Auto Repairs
Whether you need a good used car or reliable auto...
-
Visit the ‘South Pacific’ at WHS this weekend
Warwick High School Drama Department presents Rodger & Hammerstein’s “South...
-
Musical spans three generations of Lititz family
When Dave Kramer heard that Warwick High School would be...
-
Self-taught Russian artist adds some soul to Wolf Jam
Artist Vitaly Borisenko has never met a wolf, but his...
-
Hey Stella! Late season storm blankets the region
They say March weather comes in like a lion...
-
The Hill: Celebrate St. Patrick’s Day and a Great New Menu
When it comes to St. Patrick’s Day, The...
-
ALL Renovation & Design: Where ALL Things Are Possible
Have you ever been to a friend’s house on...
-
Beth’s Story: Commentary on an epidemic that hits close to home
“Beth’s Story” is the first in a five-part monthly...
- February 18, 2016
- 5
-
Andrew’s Actions …and devastating death
“Andrew’s Actions” is the third feature in a monthly...
- April 21, 2016
- 4
-
Ronald Lee Sandhaus, 69, popular Lititz police officer, HAM radio enthusiast
Ronald Lee Sandhaus, 69, 533 Spring Avenue, Lititz, passed...
- July 23, 2014
- 3
-
John Colgan-Davis says:
-
matthew shannon says:
-
Corey says: