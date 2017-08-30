Help for Hurricane Harvey victim
The heartbreaking media images of thousands of flooded residents in Texas continued to multiply since Harvey hit late Friday as a Category 4 hurricane.
Glenn Grove, a former Lititz resident who lives in Humble, Texas, near Lake Houston, said TV and newspaper pictures captured what’s going on in his own backyard.
Living in an area essentially made up of four developments, flood waters enveloped the roads in every direction. Grove measured close to 40 inches of rain on his property by Tuesday afternoon.
Though his home was spared serious damage and he didn’t lose power – he purchased an $11,000 full-home generator following Hurricane Ike in 2008 after living 13 days without power – he’s been a prisoner in his home for five days.
“The helicopters have been been flying and you can hear the boats. The most frustrating thing is that there’s so much flooding all over town you can’t go help anybody,” Grove said. “We can’t get out of the neighborhood.”
He was able to help out his elderly widow neighbor, bringing her to his home after stopping by her residence the day the storm hit.
“She had no idea there was a storm coming,” he said. “Eighty-five years old living alone in a 4,500-square-foot home and she is diabetic but has no family here.”
He’s seen his share of storms since moving there in 1988, “but none as widespread with significantly higher amounts of rain.”
Grove, a former commercial insurance underwriter, noted a very high percentage of people in his area do not have insurance, himself included, because they’re not in a flood plain.
But the storm has lingered off the coast, dropping heavy rain as a tropical storm. The Consumer Federation of America expects flood damage alone from the storm to cost at least $35 billion, about what Katrina cost. But in that 2005 hurricane about half of flooded homes were covered by flood insurance.
A Lititz volunteer group left for Texas to help out some those victims who have no insurance.
A Mennonite Disaster Service (MDS) team is scheduled to arrive there headed by Kevin King, MDS executive director.
King will be in Texas today, then come back and figure out the best way to use MDS resources . To learn more about how to support the MDS effort, go to mds.mennonite.net.
The Red Cross is mobilizing hundreds of trained disaster relief workers, truckloads of kitchen supplies, as well as tens of thousands of ready-to-eat meals to support this response effort. Trailers full of shelter supplies including cots and blankets &tstr; enough to support more than 20,000 people &tstr; are scheduled to arrive in Texas.
“The Central Pennsylvania Region has so far sent or assigned 10 volunteers to areas that will potentially be affected by Hurricane Harvey. We’re thankful for the dedication of volunteers who are willing to help those in need,” said Kim Maiolo, Central Pennsylvania Region director of communications.
The Red Cross depends on financial donations to be able to provide disaster relief immediately. Help people affected by Hurricane Harvey by visiting redcross.org, calling 1-800-RED CROSS, or texting the word HARVEY to 90999 to make a $10 donation.
Patrick Burns is a staff writer for the Lititz Record Express. He welcomes your questions and comments and can be reached at pburns.eph@lnpnews.com or at 721-4455.
About Patrick Burns
Related Posts
Latest News
-
Community Bike Share to open along Warwick to Ephrata Rail Trail
Launch Event Scheduled for Labor Day They say sharing is...
- Posted September 1, 2017
- 0
-
Partial demolition approved at former Wilbur factory
Borough council also OKs downtown rezoning By Laura Knowles Some...
-
Warwick, MC students return next week
The week entering Labor Day weekend marks the return of...
- Posted August 30, 2017
- 2
-
Enlightening: Don Kirsch can make a lamp out of anything
The Antiques and Collectibles Show at Lititz Springs Park proved...
-
Webber Electric, Inc. Serves Your Electrical Needs
Are you renovating your kitchen or bath? Are you interested...
-
Fresh Flavors for the Fall at the Penguin Hotel Restaurant
There is no better way to savor the last days...
-
Historical timeline of the Rothsville Volunteer Fire Company
It all started with a local business owner who wanted...
-
Community Bike Share to open along Warwick to Ephrata Rail Trail
Launch Event Scheduled for Labor Day They say sharing...
- September 1, 2017
- 0
-
Partial demolition approved at former Wilbur factory
Borough council also OKs downtown rezoning By Laura Knowles...
- August 30, 2017
- 0
-
Warwick, MC students return next week
The week entering Labor Day weekend marks the return...
- August 30, 2017
- 2
-
Plans unveiled for former Wilbur complex
Preliminary plans for the former Wilbur Chocolate plant in...
- May 24, 2017
- 7
-
Beth’s Story: Commentary on an epidemic that hits close to home
“Beth’s Story” is the first in a five-part monthly...
- February 18, 2016
- 5
-
Andrew’s Actions …and devastating death
“Andrew’s Actions” is the third feature in a monthly...
- April 21, 2016
- 4
-
mhunnefield says:
-
Sonya Brenner says:
-
mhunnefield says: