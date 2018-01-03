Home   >   News   >   Happy New Year!

The first baby of 2018 delivered at UPMC Pinnacle Women’s Place in Lititz was born at 2:54 a.m. on Jan. 1.

Jamyla Ivelisse Delgado Segarra, daughter of Jamayka Reeves and Nicholas Segarra of Lancaster, entered this world at eight pounds and 20.5 inches.

According to Danielle Gilmore, public relations manager for UPMC Pinnacle, mother and baby are doing very well.

To honor the occasion, the Lititz Record Express presented a gift basket, filled with goodies supplied by local businesses, to the family.

