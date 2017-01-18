- Oscar predictions: In my humble opinion
Gravie opens at Rock Lititz
To say Josh Funk has a lot going on is an understatement. He is well-rested, he says, because his wife, Kelly Funk, is a “complete trooper.” Days after opening Lititz’s newest eatery, the Funks welcomed Joshua Robert Funk II into the world. Congratulations are in order, not only for the birth of a healthy son, but also for the opening of Gravie on Wednesday, Jan. 11, in the Rock Lititz campus at 100 Rock Lititz Blvd.
“Kelly knows I don’t operate well without sleep,” a tired Josh said this week. “I have a million things I need to do now that I took off four days.”
Located in Pod #2 of the Rock Lititz complex, Gravie is the second restaurant owned by TFB Restaurants, which is comprised of Josh and his brother Jake. The brothers took over the reins of Annie Bailey’s Irish pub in Lancaster in 2013.
Gravie’s menu will change daily, but will have four consistent base items: salad, pizza, sandwiches, and grilled items.
“The grill will feature rotating hot options,” Josh explained, like pesto chicken.
On Monday, that hot option was a meatball sandwich.
“We will always have a vegetarian or vegan option,” he added, like roasted cauliflower marinara.
Diners can build their own salads starting with a base of romaine, spring mix, or baby spinach and add an additional five items to complete their meal. Half-salads are also available, and Funk hopes to install more half-order specials to the menu. Customers can also “add on” items to their salad, such as grilled steak, shrimp, tofu, or fried goat cheese.
“(Monday) we had chicken and grilled Ahi tuna,” he said.
Gravie also offers housemade salads like bean salad, couscous, and tuna salad.
Monday’s sandwiches were a Reuben; a vegetarian with grilled asparagus, mushrooms, and tomatoes; spinach and herb cream cheese wrap; turkey and brie with cranberry relish on focaccia; and a classic BLT with avocado mayo. All sandwiches can be served on gluten free rolls.
“The goal is to rotate the menu every day so people have something that is fresh, fun, and seasonal as well,” Josh added.
Every morning the new menu will be available online at itsgravie.com/menu. Tuesday’s pizza offerings were meatball and basil, spinach Alfredo with tri-color peppers, and pepperoni.
“We have cheese every day,” he added. “The pizza dough is made every day from scratch. It’s a Tuscan style, so it a little bit thicker crust.”
Pod #2 is a 250,000 square foot shared work space where production professionals can explore creativity and innovation in a custom designed environment. Gravie will not only feed the needs of the people working at Rock Lititz, but the entire community as well.
“We want to provide a healthy, interesting lunch option for building tenants, but also the Lititz community,” he explained. “We want to bring a restaurant flair to the cafeteria world. This is not a ‘grab your tray’ place. We don’t want lunch to be an afterthought; we want it to be something you look forward to.”
Currently, Gravie is only open on weekdays, but Josh says weekend hours are not completely out of the question. Lunch is served from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.
“We’re still under a soft opening,” he said. “We’re trying to make sure we get everything right.”
Gravie is also partners with one of Lancaster City’s premiere coffee shops, Passenger Coffee Roaster.
“We’re doing nitro coffee, loose leaf tea; we have an espresso bar … the whole nine yards,” he added.
Doors open for coffee and tea at 7:30 a.m. and close at 4 p.m. Catering is coming soon and Gravie is able to host business meetings, big and small.
“We just did a private event for 400 people on Friday,” he said. “We have about 2,000 square feet in the middle of the common area.”
Michael C. Upton is a freelance writer specializing in arts and leisure. He welcomes comments at somepromcu@gmail.com and facebook.com/SomebodiesProductions.
