Grab a broom and join the fun!

By on April 13, 2017
Photo by Melissa Mortimer Mark Hough, Venture Lititz board member and Warwick softball coach, is calling for volunteers to join his team in cleaning up the downtown Saturday, April 22.

Downtown cleanup ties in with community weekend

The Great American Cleanup is April 22, and volunteers are needed to help tidy downtown Lititz.

“Our goal is to not only get people out, but to have them bring brooms, dust pans, blowers and rakes along with them to help clean up the downtown,” said Mark Hough, softball coach and Venture Lititz board member. “It’s part of Venture Lititz’s role in helping to keep Lititz a ‘drive-to’ community.”

Once again, the Warwick Girls Softball team will coordinate the event, and they hope to have as many helping hands. Just show up at Lititz Borough Hall at 8 a.m. to join the effort.

Also, the softball program is trying to make this year’s event a community weekend, encouraging everyone to support the team at its Friday night game under the lights against Elizabethtown. The game starts at 7 p.m. at the varsity field, and it will be broadcast on Blue Ridge Cable 11.

In addition, the softball team will be raising money for Mini THON, which will be taking place at the high school April 21-22. Members of the community are invited to stop by and support the efforts of those kids dancing to raise money for children fighting pediatric cancer. Last year, Warwick students raised nearly $42,000 during Mini THON.

