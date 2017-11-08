GOP continues local dominance
Local voter turnout was relatively high on Election Day Tuesday considering the chilly, wet weather and no national or gubernatorial appeal.
The results came in as expected as the Republican candidates dominated all contested and non-contested races.
The race for Warwick Township Board of Supervisors — which drew a very respectable 21.12 percent voter turnout during a day where it rained and even sleeted on voters tracking to the polls — sparked interested because no incumbents were among four candidates seeking two, six-year terms.
In the end, Republicans Jeff McSparran and Andrew E. Spade prevailed over Democratic challengers Jack L. Enco and Marcello Medini.
While there were no contested races in Lititz Borough, interest in the open seat of departing Lititz Borough Council President Karen Weibel helped bring a 19.72 percent turnout. That’s pretty good when compared to voter turnout in Ephrata Borough, 13.30 percent, and Manheim Borough, 14.19.
The departure of Warwick School Board President Dr. Timothy Quinn attracted a big field of potential school board directors.
However, the efforts of Democrats Scott Althouse, Anne Pyle and George Sayles along with Independent William Rogers fell short for four open spots on the board.
Three GOP-backed incumbents Millard Eppig Jr., Debra Wenger, and Michael Landis, and new Republican candidate Matt Knouse, won on Tuesday.
John C. Bear won an uncontested race in the second ward to replace Weibel while incumbents Cory Van Brookhoven and Chris Sensenich each were reelected to council.
While Lancaster County District Attorney Craig Stedman won handily in Lancaster County for one of four empty Superior Court seats, he was narrowly defeated in a state race against winners Maria McLaughlin, Debbie Kunselman, and Carolyn Nichols; the fourth went to Republican Mary Murray.
Voters statewide also approved a constitutional amendment that could eventually lead to property tax cuts.
Voters also approved retention ballots for Common Pleas Court judges Christopher A. Hackman, Howard F. Knisely, Margaret C. Miller, Jeffrey J. Reich, Donald R. Totaro, and Jeffery D. Wright.
In the race for Lancaster County Sheriff, GOP candidate Chris Leppler defeated Democrat Chris Genetti, who retired last year after 25 years with the Lancaster city police force.
Also of local note, Lititz resident Jeff Conrad won an unopposed race for Court of Common Pleas judge. As did Ed Tobin for a second term as Judge Magistrate; Lititz Mayor Timothy R. Snyder; and tax collector Jeannie A. Nearhoof.
In Warwick Township, Republican Michael Tait won in unopposed race for auditor, and Lynn Reapsome, remains the tax collector.
