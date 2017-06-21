- Another round! Ephrata Brewfest back for second year
Good move: New location has worked out well for Lititz Farmers Market
After five weeks of extensive research, the results are in.
The new day and location for Lititz Farmers Market is a resounding success.
It took one blazing hot early evening, one cloudy rain-threatening late day, two gorgeous blue sky afternoons with stunning sunsets, and a warm summery late afternoon to gather feedback on the changes.
It also required several cupcakes, North Atlantic salmon, chicken peanut chowder, a BBQ pork sandwich, fresh strawberries, locally grown spinach and asparagus, a loaf or two of sourdough bread, Lititz-grown daylily bulbs, and a bouquet of fresh flowers.
For the past nine years, Lititz Farmers Market was located in a parking lot along Water Street, hidden away from the hustle and bustle of downtown. For the 10th season, the location was moved to the parking lot next to the Parkview Hotel, right off North Broad Street, in the heart of the borough.
The day was changed too, from a Saturday morning market to Thursday evenings, 4:30 p.m. to dusk.
“We are loving it,” said Stephanie Samuel of Sugar Whipped Bakery, who is co-managing the market with Lauren Bitting-Ellis of JB Kelly’s Seafood Connection and Brittney Horst, who has been a market helper for the past three years.
As Bitting-Ellis notes, the location is a big plus for the market. The previous location was hidden away a bit, and you had to know where it was and make that a Saturday morning destination. Very few people just happened upon it.
“We have lots of people who are in Lititz and they see the sign and come to market,” she said. “It’s great to get people here who never even knew Lititz had a market.”
Margaret Kennedy from New Jersey just happened to be in Lititz two weeks ago. She and her friends were checking out the Wilbur chocolate store and enjoying all the charming shops. Then they saw that there was an open air market.
“We got all sorts of things, like these sticky buns and fresh strawberries from an Amish lady, and the most wonderful cupcakes ever. I’m so happy I noticed it,” said Kennedy, her arms laden with market fare goodies.
That’s one of the benefits of having the market in a more visible location. Some people might plan their late afternoon around it, or they might just happen to see it and stop by for fresh produce, jams and jellies, baked goods, popsicles, clothing, jewelry, prepared foods, cheeses, soaps, meats, seafood, and flowers.
The timing is a refreshing change too. A few new stand holders are now able to set up on Thursdays. Saturdays didn’t work for them.
“I do wedding flowers, and that means that Saturdays are not a good day for me,” said Nadine Clay of Lancaster Flower Co. “I’m pretty busy.”
Thursdays, however, are perfect for the Lititz native, who sells bouquets of gorgeous cut flowers, like sunny shades of gerbera daisies, jewel toned miniature carnations and heirloom roses in soft shades of rose and lavender. It’s perfect for people who want to bring home cut flowers for the weekend. It’s also led to a few leads for Clay in getting some wedding flower business.
There are also a few vendors who were not able to make the switch. Organizers are busy adding a few newcomers to get the line-up filled.
This is the fourth year for JB Kelly’s Seafood Connection. Bitting-Ellis has been luring customers with her fresh seafood, that included crab cakes, scallops, tuna, mako, halibut and lobster.
“People are getting seafood for the weekend and for tonight’s dinner,” she said.
That was the case with Isabelle Warfel of Isabelle Cuisine. People lined up for Warfel’s tasty dishes, like rice balls in a delicate chicken coconut sauce, beef and vegetable curry, chicken and peanut sauce over rice, chicken mango salad and ginger lemonade.
“I like the change to Thursday and the location is much better,” said Warfel. “I am getting some new customers.”
At Susan’s Garden Patch, an abundance of fresh produce — much of it from Susan’s own garden — include lettuces, spinach, strawberries, rhubarb, cherries and more. She also has homemade noodles, jams and relishes, fry pies, soaps and honey.
“The location is much more visible and I like Thursday too. Especially when the weather is nice,” she noted.
Other vendors who gave the new day and location the thumbs up included Bountiful Feast, Bretta’s Bread, MCCall’s Ferry Farm, Tropi-Pop, My Peruvian Treasures, and Woodcrest Day Lilies.
Weekly music and special activities are being planned. A few pop-up spaces are available for non-regular vendors who want to give market a try. On a recent Thursday, Mel’s Rockin’ BBQ of Harrisburg was serving up plates of pork BBQ, barbecued chicken, baked beans and macaroni and cheese.
“It’s great to see people stopping by for dinner,” said Samuel, as people enjoyed their food on a delightful summer evening at impromptu picnic tables. “The weather really helps.”
Lititz Farmers Market is expected to be open every Thursday from 4:30 p.m. to dusk at the parking lot next to the Parkview Hotel through Oct. 12. To find out more, visit lititzfarmersmarket.com or check out Lititz Farmers Market on Facebook.
Laura Knowles is a local freelance feature writer and regular contributor to the Record Express. She welcomes reader feedback and story tips at lknowles21@gmail.com.
