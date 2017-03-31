Good clean fun: One hundred volunteers help pull about two tons of garbage from local streams

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

About 100 volunteers showed up for what Myers called a “nice turnout” to clear debris from the banks and bed of Lititz Run, starting at Lititz Springs Park and heading east all the way to the Conestoga River.

This dedication to improving the local watershed began nearly 30 years ago as an Earth Day project at Millport Conservancy in Warwick Township. Shortly after the Lititz Run Watershed Alliance was formed in 1997, the watershed clean-up effort was expanded to the entire watershed in three municipalities (Lititz Borough and Warwick and Manheim townships). On Saturday, teams of volunteers spent the morning collecting trash at the conservancy, the linear and riparian parks, Bonfield Elementary School, and pretty much anywhere Lititz Run flows.

Volunteers include Boy Scouts, residents of the Gate House, the high school’s FFA club, an environmental group from the middle school, members of the WHS lacrosse team, and other community residents.

The continued effort is making a difference.

“Over the years, we’ve actually seen the amount of debris decrease,” Myers said. “That indicates to us that people are still littering, but it seems to be getting better. So, the message must be getting out somehow.”

The total weight of trash collected this year hasn’t been tallied yet, but it has averaged between 1½ and 2 tons the past few years.

“That’s a lot of plastic bags and bottles,” Myers said, adding that the most interesting item found to date was a safe with documents and a will.

This clean-up effort, coupled with streambank restoration projects over the past 20 years, has greatly improved local stream health, which is not only important to the Lititz area, but also to every connecting watershed that leads to the Chesapeake Bay.

About five years ago, Lititz Run, which at one time had some serious pollution problems, was reclassified from a warm water to a cold water fishery. Riparian buffers has led to less runoff and sediment build-up, and that has brought back healthy bugs and microinvertebraes and created a natural environment in which native fish can flourish.

“What we’re doing has definitely improved Lititz Run,” Myers said. “The overall health of the stream is improving.”

Nice turnouts for the annual stream clean-up are one piece of the puzzle.

“It means that we have a concerned and dedicated group of volunteers who really care about the well-being of Lititz Run, which is a treasure,” he added.