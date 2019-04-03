Gone Fishing!
Three-year-old Kelby Weaver hit an opening day fisherman’s jackpot Saturday when he was the first angler to haul in a string of five trout during the annual Kids’ Fishing Derby sponsored by the Lititz Sportsmen’s Association at the Warwick Township Riparian Park. Kelby needed a little help from his dad, Heath Weaver, to display his catch for the camera, but he was able to handle his red fishing rod prize by himself.
Dick Fridinger, Sportsmen’s president, said Delby was one of about 130 youngsters aged 15 and under who turned out for the annual derby. An hour before the derby’s 8 a.m. start, association members stocked 500 trout upstream from the intersection of Clay Road and Route 772. Another 500 fish were stocked later in the morning.
The association’s trout nursery on Lititz Run Road grows 14,000 trout to adulthood each year. The fish are used to stock the association’s events. As a participant in the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission cooperative nursery program, the Lititz nursery also supplies fish for stocking in other nearby locations.
