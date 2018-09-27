Go Fund Me account set up to help offset family’s sinkhole debt
By Patrick Burns
Lititz Record News Editor
A GoFundMe account has been arranged to help defray the debt incurred by the Gerhart family besieged by several sinkholes on West Second Avenue.
The March 17 event was the third in a series of sinkholes and water line breaks since January 2016 — and the second since David Gerhart (above) purchased the property less than six months earlier. “Clearly there was something catastrophic going on (underground),” Gerhart said.The link is GoFundMe.com/Gerhart. One year ago, David and Amy Gerhart purchased their 530 West Second Avenue home after four years of renting a house on Front Street.
The couple with young children ages 9, 8 and 7 were ready to
have a place of their own. However, the euphoria didn’t last long.
Just two months after closing on the home, a water main beneath West Second Avenue ruptured.
Lititz Public Works came out to dig up the street and repair the pipeline, but pressurized water had been flowing underground for some time, creating huge underground voids, he said.
“We immediately began to notice two sinkholes in our front yard, which the borough marked with orange cones,” David said. “We didn’t know the extent of the sinkhole activity until a Lititz Borough dump truck fell through the asphalt just in front of our house.”
While, the discussions between Gerharts’ attorney and the borough
continue, so has the rising debt.
Patrick Burns is new editor for the Lititz Record Express. He welcomes your questions
and comments and can be reached at pburns.eph@lnpnews.com or a7 717-721-4455
-
