Friendly ‘rivel-ry’: Soup is king at Penryn picnics, but the recipe differs between churches
There are two schools of thought when it comes to chicken corn soup. Rivels or noodles?
At St. Paul’s Lutheran Church picnic in Penryn on Saturday, some 250 chicken corn soup fans gathered to pay tribute to rivels.
Just in case you don’t know what rivels are, they are doughy mixtures of flour and egg dropped into the hot chicken broth. They turn into tiny dumpling-like bits that add flavor, texture and thickness to the soup. It’s a cherished tradition and a culinary art form in these parts.
“Some people think that’s the only way to make it, and I agree,” said John Schreiber. “You have got to have rivels.”
Schreiber should know. He is the soup master at the annual end-of-summer picnic at the Penryn Picnic Grove. He takes off the week before the St. Paul’s picnic to get ready. Making 11 kettles of chicken corn soup isn’t something you can rush. Each kettle holds 16 gallons, which means that Schreiber and his helpers have to make 176 gallons of soup in just a few days. His crew, by the way, includes his son Avery and daughter Emily.
“I am up at 4 a.m. making soup,” said Schreiber. “We start selling it at 8 a.m. and I’m busy all day. I look forward to relaxing later tonight. It’s been a long day.”
Schreiber uses a time-honored recipe that dates back to the early 1900s and was first submitted to the church’s Das Kochbuch in 1941 by Bessie Diehm. It was later updated by Elva Derr, and is a relatively simple recipe with fresh chicken, yellow and white corn, saffron, salt and pepper, hard boiled eggs and rivels.
“The rivels make it thicker,” explained Schreiber. “That’s the kind chicken corn soup I grew up with.”
Picnic chairman Gary Landis agrees. He is a big fan of rivels. He has been coordinating the St. Paul’s church picnic for about 30 years, taking over when Paul Diehm retired from the position after more than 40 years. Landis was hesitant to take on the job at first. There are 15 committees that range from chicken corn soup, other food and desserts, to cleanup and cashiers.
“Paul told me it wasn’t that hard because all the committees knew what they were doing. He was right, and I have been doing it ever since, with lots of help,” said Landis.
The St. Paul picnic is a family event. Landis’ son John was busy flipping burgers while his mother Ilene Landis was working with the church ladies serving slices of freshly baked pies and cakes, ranging from peach pie to coconut cake. There were as many as 23 different kinds.
The feast of burgers, barbecue, soup, fries, desserts and ice cream got started at 4 p.m., and soon after the Malta Band began to play old-time hits in the shaded grove.
Two weeks earlier, Jerusalem Church held its community picnic in the very same church grove. It’s been a summer tradition for as long as anyone can remember.
Landis said church picnics are something he vividly remembers from his childhood, when his grandparents made the rounds with him all summer long. It seemed that the churches throughout the area coordinated their picnics so that everyone could come.
The two Penryn picnics are held in August, Jerusalem’s on the first Saturday of the month and St. Paul’s on the third Saturday. Both are intended to raise funds for their Sunday Schools and other church projects. Both are open to the whole community.
“It’s mostly about getting together and socializing,” said Landis. “Especially as summer winds down.”
Some people get mixed up as to which picnic is which. There are two telling differences. The chicken corn soup at Jerusalem has noodles. At St. Paul’s picnic, it’s rivels. Jerusalem has table service, where the staff takes your order and serves you. At St. Paul’s, you go through a cafeteria-style line to pick out what you want.
A long time ago, Jerusalem and St. Paul were in the same building on West Newport Road in Penryn. Back in the 1700s, the area was known as White Oak. The White Oak Union Church served both the Lutheran and Reformed congregations. The church property was divided in 1914, with both churches jointly owning the church grove and the cemetery.
“I’ve been coming here since I was a boy,” said Jim Seaman, 85, who now lives in Wolmesdorf. “They have the best chicken corn soup around.”
It is, after all, a friendly “rivel-ry” between rivels and noodles.
