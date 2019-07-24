Fresher pastures
Fresh Air program leads to eight-year friendship
For the past eight summers, they have gone swimming, climbed rocks, played miniature golf, rode roller coasters, and went boating on a nearby lake.
Josh Baltimore and J.D. Umble have become such good friends that it’s almost like they’re brothers. In fact, J.D.’s real name just happens to be Josh, even though everyone calls him J.D.
The two boys met eight years ago, when Josh arrived in Lancaster County as a Fresh Air Kid. He was only six and his host family would be Doug and Karen Umble of Lititz.
J.D. was two years older and thrilled to have a summer brother to do all those guy things, like fishing, watching baseball, and playing Nerf wars. As the only boy in his family, with two older sisters,
Becca and Melissa, he’d finally have someone to pal around with for a few weeks each summer.
For Josh, coming to Lancaster County was a chance to get out of the city. The city was Bronx, N.Y, where there was an abundance of concrete and not a lot of wide open fields. In fact, when he first arrived on the bus at Groffdale Mennonite Church in Leola, the first thing he noticed was how green everything was.
“I saw lots and lots of farms, which was new to me,” recalls Josh, now 13, and going into eighth grade.
The family waiting for him were the Umbles, and as they drove to their home just north of Lititz, Josh started thinking that it looked pretty nice, with all the rolling hills, wooded areas, and picturesque farms.
Later, the Umbles took him to the farms owned by some family members, where he could see horses, chickens, and cows up close. Lancaster County was looking pretty good to the little boy from the city. He was fond of the Umbles’ little white dog Cooper, and now has his own dog, a cute black and white Shih Tzu named Ruby.
Almost as soon as Josh climbed into the seat of the Umbles’ car, he bonded with J.D. They both loved sports and outdoor activities. Like J.D., Josh had a sister, Faith, and no brothers.
“I felt like I had a brother. It was great to have another guy in the house besides my Dad,” remembers J.D., who is now 15 and a 10th grader at Lancaster Mennonite School.
So, for the past eight summers, Josh and J.D. have done all sorts of “guy” stuff. They have rode the rides at Hersheypark. They have explored Indian Echo Caverns. They have cooled off in the
Umble’s backyard pool. They have gone camping in a tent, learned to twist pretzels at Sturgis Pretzel House, fished at Speedwell Forge Lake, boated and tubed on Raystown Lake, gone to Barnstormers baseball games in Lancaster, had chocolate at Wilbur’s, shopped at the Pro Bass Shop in Harrisburg, and climbed around on the rocks at the Potato Patch off Route 322.
“We do have a few differences,” says Josh.
Josh loves football and even plays on a middle school-aged football team at home. His favorite team is the Pittsburgh Steelers. He dreams of one day playing football professionally for the NFL.
“I like baseball,” says J.D., who is an avid Phillies fan.
As everyone knows, it’s not always easy to bring Philadelphia fans together with Pittsburgh fans, especially when you’re talking football vs. baseball.
“But Josh humors him and watches baseball with J.D.,” says Karen Umble. “He’s just a great, easy-going kid and we love having him here.”
When Josh visits, he usually stays for about 10 days. It’s a nice break for his mother, Angela Baltimore, who is a single mom. Since she works full-time, she likes knowing he’s out having fun instead of being cooped up in an apartment all day. Karen Umble and Angela Baltimore have become friends and talk often about the friendship their sons share. Josh’s mom will be picking him up to take him to football camp next week.
In Lancaster County, Josh has enjoyed trying some Pennsylvania Dutch and local foods, and he does have a few favorites.
“I like whoopie pies,” says Josh. “And I like going into Lititz. It’s a nice town and I like going to Greco’s for ice cream.”
As Jack Archambault of the Fresh Air Fund notes, the success of Josh’s years visiting the Umbles is a perfect example of the purpose of the Fresh Air Fund. Many the kids return year after year to spend time with their host families in the country.
“It’s been great for everyone,” says Karen Umble. “Josh is such a sweet, caring kid. He gets along great with my son, and we’ve seen him become a mature, confident young man.”
The motto of the Fresh Air Fund is “Transforming Lives. One Summer at a Time.”
Since its founding in 1877, The Fresh Air Fund has provided life-changing summer experiences for children from New York City’s communities.
Each year, thousands of children experience outdoor summer adventures through visits with volunteer host families. They also participate in academic enrichment and leadership programs throughout the school year.
The Fresh Air Fund focuses on investing in opportunities for young people to learn, grow, and thrive in the city and beyond.
For Josh and J.D., they have learned that a best friend might just live hours away. But as soon as they get together for 10 days each summer, that distance disappears.
Laura Knowles is a freelance feature writer and regular contributor to the pages of the Record Express. She welcomes feedback and story tips at lknowles21@gmail.com.
