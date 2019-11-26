First taste of snow
Sunday morning ushered in Thanksgiving Week and, much to delight of children in the Lititz area, the first appreciable snowfall of the season. While the surprise was fun while it lasted, all evidence of the white stuff was gone by the afternoon. Still, dozens of people accepted our challenge and posted snow photos on the Lititz Record Express Facebook Left, Alexander Ewing and Elowyn Cromley, (top), catch snowflakes on their tongues. (See more snow photos on page A14 of our print edition).
