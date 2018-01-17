First-class farm show: Locals earn blue ribbons in Harrisburg
Exhibitors and visitors from all corners of the Mid-Atlantic arrived at Pennsylvania’s capital city to experience the largest indoor agricultural event in the United States &tstr; the Pennsylvania Farm Show &tstr; in its 102nd year.
More than 10,000 competitive exhibits and nearly 300 commercial exhibitors were on display within the 24-acre spread throughout the complex’s 11 halls and three arenas.
First place blue ribbons and champion honors were distributed to the following residents of the Lititz Record Express coverage area:
Wine
Waltz Vineyard received a gold medal for its 2014 Cabernet Sauvignon.
Family Living
Dolly Getz, Lititz, won first place in the Homemade Chocolate Cake Contest.
Dolores Murray, Lititz, won first place in the Non-Tailored Garment – Fleece Shirt or Jacket category.
Amy Mozingo, Lititz, won first place in the Non-Tailored Garment – Coat or Jacket competition.
Brenda Watson, Lititz, won first place in the Machine Quilted Bedcover – Appliqué/Pieced Combo category; and the Quilted Wall Hangings – Mixed Technique/Machine Quilted category; and the Mug Rugs/Coaster – Ages 19 and Over, No More than 500 pcs. category.
Roberta Hartz, Manheim, won first place in the Wreath-Other category.
Beef
Courtney Kready, Manheim, was first place in the Late Spring Bull Calves (April 2017) category. She had the Reserve Champion bull calf and Reserve Grand Champion bull.
Megan Raffensperger, Manheim, had the first place Fall Sr. Yearling Heifer (Sept.-Dec. 2015).
Dairy Goats
Susan Shelly, Manheim, had the first place entry in the Does in Milk, 3 Years and Under 5 and Best Doe Bred by Exhibitor categories. She won the Senior Champion, Grand Champion, and Champion Challenge/Best of Breed awards.
Dairy Cattle
Kelsey Bollinger, Manheim, won first place in the Milking Shorthorn Open Summer Yearling (6/1/2016-8/31/2016) category.
Spatz Cattle, Lititz, had the first place Jersey Open Cow, 4 Years (9/1/2012-8/31/2013). They also won the Champion Udder, Senior Champion, and Grand Champion award. They had the Supreme Champion Dairy Cattle – Supreme Champion entry as well.
For a detailed list of all 2018 Pennsylvania Farm Show award winners, visit farmshow.state.pa.us.
