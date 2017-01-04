Home   >   News   >   First baby of 2017

First baby of 2017

By on January 4, 2017

A bundle of joy named Wren was born to proud parents Autumn and Josh Kern at Heart of Lancaster Regional Medical Center in Lititz on New Year’s Day at 10:42 a.m.

She weighed 7 pounds, 5 ounces and is the couple’s first child.

