Home   >   News   >   Fireworks Q&A set

Fireworks Q&A set

By on June 28, 2017

The Lititz July 4th Committee will be hosting a Q&A session regarding the fireworks on Saturday, July 1, at 7 p.m. at Appalachian Brewing Company, 55 N. Water St.

Chris Hopkins from Celebration Fireworks will field questions. The Q&A will be followed by a screening of the film “Passfire,” a documentary about the world’s fascination with fireworks. Learn more about the movie at passfiremovie.com.

About digital editor

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *