- Oscar predictions: In my humble opinion
- Warwick bands will host winter concert this weekend
- Ring in the new year with pork ‘n’ kraut!
- Holiday memories at WHS
- Acapella voices will ring in the holiday season
- Lititz legend: Mourning the loss of Ron Reedy
- Beyond ‘Hearthside Hymns’ — The Marlene Hershey story
- Warwick stages ‘Animal Farm’ this weekend
- 5K fun run/walk will benefit Warwick grad
- Oysters on the square: Ted’s tiny diner was a big deal at Broad and Main
Fire & Ice 2017 enjoys record crowds during unseasonably warm weekend
Fire & Ice organizers say as many as 60,000 people attended the three-day festival Feb. 17-19, which opened with a relatively chilly Friday night block party and gradually warmed up as the weekend progressed. Broad and Main streets were closed to vehicle traffic Friday night, and large crowds gathered downtown and in Lititz Springs Park to see live ice sculpture carving and the breathtaking illuminations created by Stray Productions.
Saturday in Lititz was just as busy as crowds meandered among the ice displays as they slowly melted in the spring-like weather.
Many downtown retailers are reporting a strong surge in sales due to the attraction.
The Record Express sent freelance photographers Dennis Bicksler and Laura Knowles into the field, and this gallery is a collection of what they experienced Friday and Saturday.
For full coverage of the big weekend events, including the chili cook-off, pick up this week’s print edition of the Lititz Record Express. It’s on newsstands now!
This slideshow requires JavaScript.
About digital editor
Related Posts
Latest News
-
John Longenecker and the Road-O-Plane
When it came to being a salesman, from an early...
- Posted February 24, 2017
- 0
- Showcase of Homes, February 23, 2017
-
What’s On Tap
Showcasing Local Micro Breweries Events, Craft Beers, Specials, and Weekly...
-
Brighten Your Day with Breakfast at Gus’s Keystone Restaurant
Wouldn’t you love to wake up to a healthy breakfast...
-
Rely on Hoffman Computer Associates for your Computer Needs
Do you have a new computer that you are not...
-
40 Years Ago in the Record Express: March 3, 1977
CBS’s Kuralt Visits Lititz — For 10 years, he has...
-
Rock Lititz Hotel: Designed to soften the presence of neighboring studio
The “big black box” in the middle of the Rock...
-
John Longenecker and the Road-O-Plane
When it came to being a salesman, from an...
- February 24, 2017
- 0
-
Showcase of Homes, February 23, 2017
- February 22, 2017
- 0
-
What’s On Tap
Showcasing Local Micro Breweries Events, Craft Beers, Specials, and...
- February 22, 2017
- 0
-
Beth’s Story: Commentary on an epidemic that hits close to home
“Beth’s Story” is the first in a five-part monthly...
- February 18, 2016
- 5
-
Andrew’s Actions …and devastating death
“Andrew’s Actions” is the third feature in a monthly...
- April 21, 2016
- 4
-
Ronald Lee Sandhaus, 69, popular Lititz police officer, HAM radio enthusiast
Ronald Lee Sandhaus, 69, 533 Spring Avenue, Lititz, passed...
- July 23, 2014
- 3
-
John Colgan-Davis says:
-
matthew shannon says:
-
Corey says: