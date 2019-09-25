Fight hunger at the Empty Bowls Dinner

On Sunday, Nov. 3, St. Paul Lutheran Church will host the third annual Lititz Empty Bowls Dinner at Rock Lititz Pod 2 from 5 to 7 p.m., 201 Rock Lititz Blvd.

Over 15 local restaurants and businesses will be there to serve soup, bread and desserts. Local artists, including student artists from Warwick High School and Linden Hall, have graciously donated more than 250 bowls for guests to use at the dinner. They can then take them home as a reminder of the hunger that affects so many, even in our own community. In addition to enjoying delicious food, guest will be entertained by music from Benit and Miller, and magic from Papa Tater. There will also be a silent auction and raffle.

The first two Lititz Empty Bowls Dinners raised more than $15,000 for organizations that work to end food insecurity in our area, including the Lititz/Warwick Community Chest, Power Packs, and the Wittel Farm Growing Project. This year, all proceeds will benefit Peter’s Porch, a food ministry operating out of four area churches, including the Lititz Mennonite Church and Zion Lutheran in Akron. A free breakfast is served monthly to those in need and guests may take home groceries from the onsite food pantries. Clothing is also available at some locations.

Tickets go on sale on Monday, Sept. 30 at 10 a.m. Premium tickets, (which include a bowl) sell out quickly. General admission tickets will also be available. With these, guests can come for the food and entertainment, without taking home a bowl. Tickets will not be sold at the door. Premium tickets are $25, students are $10 and those five and under enter free. General admission tickets are being sold at a reduced rate of $20.

For a list of participating restaurants and businesses and to purchase tickets, go to stpaullititz.net/emptybowls.