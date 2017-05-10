Field set for Tuesday’s primary election

It may be hard to believe that it’s been six months since our last election as public discussion still rages about the historic November race.

Certainly, this Tuesday’s primary lacks the mass appeal of the presidential election or even the April 2016 primary which culminated in our newspaper’s headline: “Outsiders Trump and Sanders win here.”

Still, perhaps the most intriguing race will come in November as three Democratic candidates compete for spots on the all-GOP Warwick School Board and Warwick Township Board of Supervisors — following Tuesday’s primary formality.

Warwick Democrats Jack Enco and Marcello Medini see an opportunity to make inroads on GOP-dominated leadership positions.

Top leadership positions will open in 2018 among the Warwick Township Supervisors, Warwick School Board, and Lititz Borough Council.

Enco and Medini are seeking the two open spots on the township board. Those seats will be open by the departure of Republican Supervisor Vice-Chair Michael Vigunas and Supervisor C. David Kramer.

The Warwick Area Republican Committee endorsed Andy Spade and Joseph McSparren, who are on the GOP primary ballot Tuesday.

Medini said there are unique aspects to local government and how it is able to support the local community.

“Elected officials at this level have the opportunity to truly understand the local issues and become a part of the solution process,” he said. “However, not all members of local government grasp this opportunity to connect with their community. While there is plenty of controversy on the national level, we can take heart in knowing that we can have a positive impact on our own small town. Each person has the chance to elect officials who are approachable, transparent, and qualified.”

Spade, Warwick Area Republican Committee Chairman, said he was encouraged to run by individuals who thought “I would be a good fit.”

“Our Board of Supervisors has a long tradition of excellent service and I look forward to partnering with the other members to continue that work,” he said.

The departure of Warwick School Board President Dr. Timothy Quinn and Lititz Borough Council President Karen Weibel has attracted some new and some and some familiar candidates.

Anne Pyle, another Democrat who also cross-registered on the GOP ballot, seeks a seat on school board. She faces off with three GOP-backed incumbents — Millard Eppig Jr., Debra Wenger, and Michael Landis — seeking reelection, along with Republican Matt Knouse, also on the GOP ballot.

Another local contested race happens in Elizabeth Township where two GOP candidates, David Bingaman and Beth Ann E. Sahd, vie in a primary battle for auditor.

Lititz resident Jeff Conrad, who earned the Republican Committee of Lancaster County’s endorsement over three local attorneys, is the lone candidate for Court of Common Pleas judge.

Others running unopposed on Tuesday’s primary ballot are Ed Tobin for a second term as Judge Magistrate. He is cross-filed on GOP and Democratic ballots.

In Warwick Township, Republican Michael Tait is the candidate for auditor; Lynn Reapsome runs alone for tax collector.

Lititz Mayor Timothy R. Snyder and tax collector Jeannie A. Nearho are also running unopposed on the GOP ballot.

Incumbent Republican Cory Van Brookhoven is the lone candidate seeking the 1st Ward borough council seat, while Christine Sensenich is the incumbent Republican for the borough’s Third Ward council seat.

Incumbent Elizabeth Township Republican Supervisor Jeff Burkholder is also unopposed on Tuesday’s GOP ballot.

Lancaster County District Attorney Craig Stedman is one of 10 candidates vying for four open seats on the Pennsylvania Superior Court.

The 52-year-old Manheim Township resident is among four Republicans who received an endorsement from the Republican Party of Pennsylvania in February.

Patrick Burns is social media editor and staff writer for the Lititz Record Express. He welcomes your questions and comments and can be reached at pburns.eph@lnpnews.com or at 721-4455.

