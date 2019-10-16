Field house plans remain on hold

Warwick School District Superintendent April Hershey reported at the Oct. 15 board meeting that plans are on hold for getting bids on the proposed field house, pending review of permitting by the Environmental Protection Agency.

The district this spring proposed the field house — featuring locker rooms, restrooms, concession stands, storage areas, bleachers and ticket booths — for an estimated project cost of $7.1 million.

Additional options include a new track, additional parking, a turf hockey field and resurfacing the football field, which, together, could cost up to $3 million.

The field house was proposed after the Lancaster-based RLPS Architects conducted a districtwide feasibility study.

The school district has since hosted several public forums and focus groups to discuss the study, in which architects also recommended renovations to Warwick High School and Beck and Kissel Hill elementary schools.

Based on information provided to the school district by RLPS architects, the permitting process is running at least nine months behind schedule.