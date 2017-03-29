Farm Fresh Idea: Market moving to Thursday nights, new location

Who doesn’t love a stroll around town just before sundown? The new co-managers of the Lititz Farmers Market are counting on locals’ love of the gloaming to bolster attendance at market.

This year, the Lititz Farmers Market will be open on Thursday nights, from 4 p.m. until dusk. It’s a big change, but co-managers Brittney Horst, Stephanie Samuel, and Lauren Bitting-Ellis think it’s long overdue.

“There are never-ending Saturday morning events in Lititz — between festivals, sports, etc. Thursday evening is a lovely early start to the weekend,” said Bitting-Ellis. “A time to grab all your weekend essentials, come and have dinner with your neighbors from one of our food vendors, listen to music, and enjoy a lovely sunset in downtown Lititz.”

The farmers market is also moving to a more visible location — downtown on North Broad Street.

“The new location is the parking lot behind/beside the Parkview Hotel along the Lititz Spring,” said Bitting-Ellis. “It branches off of 501 with a greenway and arch and proceeds back to the paved lot.”

A bigger space also means room for more vendors. It’s not too late to sign up.

“We’d love to find another local produce vendor, especially,” Bitting-Ellis explained. “Locally sourced and made items are preferred, as always. Our vendor list is still forming.”

“The Lititz Farmers Market is excited to start bringing community and togetherness into our weeknights,” she explained. “In addition to all the market favorites, we will have featured food vendors, a spotlight on a local retailer, a kids activity tent with local high school volunteers, plus the great live music and occasional special events that we’re known for.

If interested in becoming a vendor, or having your musical act considered for the market’s schedule, email Brittany Horst at brittneyahorst@gmail.com.

Market season kicks off on Thursday, May 18, and will run through Oct. 12. Keep an eye out for special upcoming market events at lititzfarmersmarket.com, or on their Facebook page.

Melissa Hunnefield is a staff writer at the Lititz Record Express. She welcomes your questions and comments at 721-4452 or mhunnefield.eph@lnpnews.com.