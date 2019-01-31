Explore GiGi’s Playhouse Lancaster

GiGi’s Playhouse Lancaster will be hosting a free Mock Playhouse event at Calvary Church Cafe to show families and the community what a typical day in the Playhouse will look like by demonstrating preview programming for individuals with Down syndrome from birth through adult to participate in.

GiGi’s Playhouse Lancaster has been raising awareness and funds in preparation to open the first Down syndrome achievement center of its kind in PA this spring or summer. The team has reached a goal of $100,000 of funds raised. The start up committee is now working with a realtor to find the right location in the area to lease for their Playhouse. Once that place is secured, there will be opportunities for individuals and organizations to make donations of funds or materials/services for the build out of the building.

The event will be held this Saturday, Feb. 2 from 9 a.m. to noon at Calvary Church Cafe, 1051 Landis Valley Road, in Lancaster. The event hopes to have about 100 people in attendance. The event will be set up with tables of information for attendees to walk around, find out information, and ask questions. There will also be preview programming for all ages:

9:15 a.m.: LMNOP Program – birth- age 5

10 a.m.: Destination Discovery Program – age 6-12

10:30 a.m.: GiGiFit Program – ages 13- adult

11:30 a.m.: Fantastic Friends Program – ages 18-adult

If you would like to donate, volunteer, or be added to GiGi’s newsletter for updates on our progress, visit our facebook page or website at www.gigisplayhouse.org/lancaster or email lancaster@gigisplayhouse.org.

GiGi’s Playhouse is changing the way the world sees Down syndrome. One child. One diagnosis. One community at a time.

GiGi’s Playhouse National Achievement Center, located at 2350 West Higgins Road in Hoffman Estates, Ill. For more information on how to support GiGi’s Playhouse, visit GiGisPlayhouse.org/lancaster or call 717-723-6861.