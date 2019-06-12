Home   >   News   >   Everlasting memorial

Everlasting memorial

By on June 12, 2019

On Sunday, St. Paul Lutheran Church in Lititz dedicated a permanent memorial honoring the lives of two Warwick High School students killed in a car accident last October.

The church at 200 W. Orange St., which erected a pair of benches above a concrete patio surrounded by a dogwood tree and perennials, replaced a temporary memorial for Meghan Keeney, 17, and Jack Nicholson, 16.

 

Donna Nicholson Stief and Roger Stief, the parents of 16-year-old Jack Nicholson, who was killed in a crash outside Warwick High School, speak at the dedication of a memorial at St. Paul Church on Sunday. Photos by Dennis Bicksler.

 

A large crowd of students, community members and the victim’s families attended the dedication ceremony Sunday evening outside the entrance to St. Paul Lutheran Church.

 

 

A pair of benches above a concrete patio to the left of the St. Paul Lutheran Churchs entrance is a permanent memorial honoring the lives of Meghan Keeney, 17, and Jack Nicholson, 16 killed in a car accident last October.

The temporary memorial stood for six months with flowers and messages from the community adorning it.

The two benches of the permanent memorial — made possible by donations — have separate messages. One is engraved: “Remembering JACK NICHOLSON John 3:16,” and the other:

“Remembering MEGHAN KEENEY Ecclesiastes 3:4.”

According to Rev. Robert Myallis, the church wanted to create a structure that could be easily maintained and could not be damaged or cracked.
A large crowd of students, community members and the victim’s families attended the dedication ceremony Sunday evening outside the entrance to St. Paul Lutheran Church.

Keeney and Nicholson were passengers in a car driven by Rylan Beebe, 17. The trio had just exited Warwick High School when a car driven by Debra Slaymaker-Walker, 63, allegedly hit several vehicles, went airborne and struck their car in the 200 block of West Orange Street.

That street is what separates St. Paul and Warwick High School and where the tragic events in October unfolded. Beebe was seriously injured but recovered and returned to school this year.
Myallis said it was St. Paul’s hope that the church could “continue to provide with the community and the families with a place to remember.”

He said the memorial is a place dedicated to reflect and grieve, “but finally to hope.”

Patrick Burns is news editor for the Lititz Record Express. He welcomes your questions and comments and can be reached at pburns.eph@lnpnews.com or at (717) 721-4455.

 

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *