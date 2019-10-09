Epps crowned Homecoming Queen

Although the win was snatched away from the home team, victory was sweet for Lauren Epps on Friday night.

Epps, a senior at Warwick High School, was crowned Homecoming Queen during half-time of the rivalrous Warwick vs. Manheim Township football game.

Epps, who was escorted by her father, is the daughter of Tim and Mary Epps of Lititz.

She is student council treasurer, president of concert choir, and vice president of Tri-M Music Honor Society. She is also a member of National Honor Society, National Spanish Honor Society,

Aevidum, the yearbook, Link Crew, and the Club for the Integration of the Arts. A member of show choir, she participated in several school musicals.

Outside of school. Lauren is a member of the Lititz Leos. After graduation, she plans to attend college and major in early childhood education.

Spirit Week

In the days leading up to Homecoming, Warwick High School students and staff participated in Spirit Week activities. This included Jersey/College Day, Twin Day, Comfy Day, Hawaiian Day and Class Colors Day for the pep-rally. A school-wide pep rally was held Friday afternoon. During this event, Alex Swan was crowned Spirit King.

This Friday night, the Warriors will face Wilson High School’s Bulldogs at 7 p.m. in West Lawn.

Features editor Melissa Hunnefield welcomes your comments and questions at mhunnefield.eph@lnpnews.com.