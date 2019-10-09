Tennis fills supervisor seat; joins crowded Nov. 5 ballot

Warwick Township Supervisors welcomed a new member at its Oct. 2 board meeting.

Jeffrey Tennis was sworn into office prior to the meeting and took his seat in the former position of Andrew Spade, who resigned last month after being named as assistant district attorney for Lancaster County. Spade is currently running as the Republican candidate for Lancaster County prothonotary.

Tennis has lived in Warwick Township all his life, and is the retired president and is now on the board as CEO of Sechan Electronics. He has served on the Warwick Township Municipal Authority for many years. He is also a volunteer with the Warwick Education Foundation and the Treehouse community playground.

“With my business background I hope to work to attract businesses to Warwick Township for the tax revenues and infrastructure needs of the township,” said Tennis, adding that he seeks to have a balance of business, residential, agricultural, recreational, and natural environments in the community.

Tennis will be filling the position as Warwick Township supervisor until Jan. 2020. He is on the ballot for a four-year term as supervisor in the Nov. 5 general election. Also on the ballot will be

Marcello Medini for a six-year term and incumbent Herb Flosdorf for reelection to a six-year term. George Sayles and Kelly Gutshall are on the ballot for four-year terms.

The recently released sample ballots for the Nov. 5 general Election has 10 candidates, five democrats and five Republicans, running for Warwick School Board.

Democratic candidates running for Warwick School Board are Anne Pyle, Lynn M. Stover, Deborah D. Ehleiter, Scott Althouse, and David Morgan.

Republicans candidates for school board on the ballot are Lisa Miller Todd Rucci Nelson Peters Leslie Penkunas C. Edward Browne.

The deadline for Pennsylvania residents to register to vote in the Nov. 5 general election was Oct. 7.

Absentee Ballot Voting is a process that allows qualified voters to cast their vote by means of a paper ballot prior to Election Day if they will not be present in their municipality between the hours of 7 a.m. and 8 p.m. on Election Day or are unable to attend their polling place in person because of illness or physical disability.

To vote by absentee ballot, a voter must complete an Absentee Ballot Application and send it to the Lancaster County Board of Elections, 150 N. Queen St, Suite 117, Lancaster, PA 17603-3562.

The County Board of Elections must receive the application no later than 5 p.m. on the Tuesday before Election Day. Postmarks do not apply.

If you are on active duty in the military, or you are a hospitalized or bedridden veteran, you can register at any time. See fvap.gov for more information.

Submitting an application containing false information may subject an applicant, upon conviction, to a term of imprisonment not exceeding seven years, or a fine not exceeding $15,000, or both, at the discretion of the court.

LNP staff contributed to this story.

Laura Knowles is a freelance feature writer and regular contributor to the pages of the Record Express. She welcomes feedback and story tips at lknowles21@gmail.com.