Enjoy Needlepoint For Fun in Lititz
Specializing in needlepoint canvases, materials, and kits, Needlepoint for Fun recently opened on the second floor of 56 E. Main St., in downtown Lititz.
Co-owners Patricia Dee and Trish Arnold have each been avid “needlepointers” since they were children — Arnold has been finishing needlepoint for shops for over 20 years; and Dee has owned a wholesale line of needlepoint (hand-painted canvases sold to shops throughout the country) for 10 years.
Needlepoint For Fun offers painted canvases from a host of designers. Additionally, PLD Designs, Inc., which serves as Dee’s wholesale business, is the national distributor of needlepoint kits from the U.K., Australia and New Zealand.
The kits, either large and small, come with canvas, threads, needles and instructions. Both types of needlepoint will be offered in the Lititz shop. Needles, thread and needlepoint tools will also be available. Shoppers will also have access to the larger inventory in the main online shop operated by Dee in New Jersey.
Hobbyists will not only be able to bring their needlepoint to Trish to make into pillows, ornaments or wall hangings, but will also be able to see how the entire process works.
“Lititz was chosen due to the small town atmosphere and sense of community,” Arnold said.
“Main Street, with all of its boutiques, eateries, specialty stores and walking streets is the perfect setting for a needlepoint shop. Needlework of all types thrive in community; each stitcher is interested in what others are working to complete.”
The owners also encourage people of all ages to learn new techniques and stitches in the store.
Hours of operation for Needlepoint For Fun throughout the summer are Monday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. The business will also be open 2nd Friday 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. The business is closed on Sundays. For more information, visit needlepoint-for-fun.com.
Cory Van Brookhoven is a staff writer for the Lititz Record Express. He welcomes your comments at cvanbrookhoven@lnpnews.com or 717-721-4423.
About Cory Van Brookhoven
Related Posts
Latest News
-
The bard of Brickerville
Area man has composed original, online poem every day since...
-
Enjoy Needlepoint For Fun in Lititz
Specializing in needlepoint canvases, materials, and kits, Needlepoint for Fun...
-
New Lititz brewery on tap
York-based Collusion Tap Works coming to downtown entertainment venue More...
-
Clarence F. ‘Mike’ Graham, 92, WWII vet, teacher, business owner, dedicated Manheim community leader
Clarence F. “Mike” Graham, 92, of Manheim, died peacefully at...
-
Anthony T. Arcudi, 87, Korea vet, Woolworth, RCA supervisor, coach, high school basketball superfan
Anthony T. Arcudi, 87, of Lancaster, passed away on Saturday...
-
Robert J. Boyle, 86, Korean War vet, Susquehanna Bank worker, enjoyed fishing, playing cards
Robert J. “Bob” Boyle, 86, formerly of Manheim, passed away...
-
Betty M. Brandt, 91, dedicated nurse, mother of two, enjoyed quilting and flower gardening
Betty M. (Daniels) Brandt, 91, of Luther Acres, formerly of...
-
The bard of Brickerville
Area man has composed original, online poem every day...
-
Enjoy Needlepoint For Fun in Lititz
Specializing in needlepoint canvases, materials, and kits, Needlepoint for...
-
New Lititz brewery on tap
York-based Collusion Tap Works coming to downtown entertainment venue...
-
Plans unveiled for former Wilbur complex
Preliminary plans for the former Wilbur Chocolate plant in...
- May 24, 2017
- 8
-
Name that school! — District seeks input on name for new elementary school
Manheim Central’s newest elementary school is currently under construction....
- July 11, 2018
- 6
-
Beth’s Story: Commentary on an epidemic that hits close to home
“Beth’s Story” is the first in a five-part monthly...
- February 18, 2016
- 5
-
Rose Barr says:
-
-
Tyler says: