Elizabeth Twp. makes room for Warwick Little League
Warwick Little League is interested in using the Elizabeth Township Park ball fields for games and tournaments in the future since the Wilbur fields in Lititz will no longer be available.
The subject was discussed Monday night during the Elizabeth Township supervisors meeting.
The sale of the former chocolate factory property and its proposed development into apartments means that the baseball fields located there must go. The major and minor level teams need to find other fields for games and tournaments after this year’s fall ball season.
Elizabeth Township Park has two ball fields, one with 60-foot bases and the other with 80-foot bases. Little League uses 60-foot bases.
Spencer Todd, Little League president, asked permission to add an outfield fence to the smaller field so that it can be used for tournaments as well as for local games. The field is currently used as a practice field for Little League teams.
The larger field has some wet areas in the center and left field areas that will need to be addressed. Supervisor Rodney May believes there may be springs under that area of the park.
Todd said the league would also like to bring some spectator seating and an equipment shed, from the Wilbur complex, to the park. He said the lights, press box, and scoreboard at Wilbur also need to find a new home.
Supervisor Chairman Brian Wiker had some concerns about financing, and Todd assured him that Little League is “willing to make an investment.”
Wiker said those who rent the park pavilion also need access to the fields, so he wants to be sure that the fields are not monopolized by Little League.
Todd said that league field use is scheduled by Maria Tivoli at the Lititz recCenter. She also schedules the park pavilion use, so he does not see a problem with scheduling games around pavilion rentals.
Parking was another concern. For practices, one team uses a field. That’s about 12 players. For games, the number would double. With two ball games at the same time, the 115 parking spaces should be adequate. Todd agreed that the park would be very full if there happened to be two baseball games and two soccer games going on at the same time.
Following the discussion, supervisors approved a motion to allow Warwick Little League to prepare Field One at Elizabeth Township Park for baseball games.
Tractor Supply Company,Dollar General coming to Brickerville
Two large retail chains are looking at tracts of land in Brickerville as possible locations for new stores.
Elizabeth Township supervisors discussed the preliminary plans July 10 showing proposed Tractor Supply Company and Dollar General stores at the southwest corner of the intersection of Routes 501 and 322. The land is zoned for “highway commercial” use.
The applicant on behalf of the developer, listed as TKC Pennsylvania, according to May, will meet with PennDOT Aug. 3 to work on driveway permits.
“They will have lots of hurdles to overcome,” Wiker said. Sewage and stormwater management permits are also required.
Residents Barry and Eileen Lieberman brought up the “horrendous” traffic problems that already exist at the intersection, where they say it backs up at 8 a.m. and 5 p.m., and also at 10 a.m.
“You can share opinions with PennDOT, but they make the decisions,” Wiker replied. “It’s not my job to have an opinion, but to make sure that the ordinances are followed. I can’t allow people’s property to be devalued.”
There is currently an “Under Agreement” sign on the property.
Middle Creek Bridge
Repair work on the Middle Creek Bridge on Route 322 at Clay will begin Monday, July 17. Traffic across the bridge will be limited to one lane, controlled by a traffic signal.
Community events
- The next monthly collection of recyclables will be Saturday, Aug. 5, from 8 a.m. until noon, at the municipal building on South View Drive.
- A pickleball court is available at the playground beside the municipal building on South View Drive, and a nine-hole disc golf course is available at Elizabeth Township Park at Route 322 and Keener Road.
- The Brickerville Volunteer Fire Company is celebrating 70 years of service to the community this year. The fire company sponsors bingo on Tuesdays at 7 p.m. at the fire hall on Hopeland Road. Supper is also served.
Other items of interest
- A free booklet, “The Homeowner’s Guide to Stormwater,” is available at the municipal office.
- The Brickerville Fire Company answered eight calls and the fire police responded to three calls in June. Northwest Emergency Medical Service has answered 83 calls this year.
- The zoning officer issued eight permits in June for work valued at $159,389.
- The next meeting of the planning commission will be held Aug. 7 at 7 p.m.
- The next meeting of the board of supervisors will be held Aug. 14 at 7 p.m.
- The park board will meet Sept. 7 at 7 p.m.
More information is available at elizabethtownship.net and on the township Facebook page.
Melinda Elmer is a local freelance reporter who covers the Elizabeth Township municipal beat for the Record Express. She welcomes reader feedback at elmermm@dejazzd.com.
