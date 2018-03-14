Elizabeth Township ponders future growth
The Elizabeth Township Board of Supervisors is seeking help to prepare for future growth.
To do so, the board on Monday agreed to advertise discussions on growth at an April 9 meeting called “Forge the Future.”
The meeting will review the Lititz-Warwick-Elizabeth Regional Comprehensive Plan.
Board Chairman Brian Wiker said it’s time to look outside the box to determine how the township can responsibly grow its tax base and provide needed services.
Wiker cited challenges in providing fire and emergency services. “If we don’t find a way to grow our tax base to support these (emergency) services, we won’t be in a happy place.”
He added, “I think we need help to know where to go. We need help from people who do this for a living.”
The supervisors also discussed police protection. Currently, Elizabeth Township is among 1,700 municipalities which rely on the Pennsylvania State Police for full- or part-time coverage.
Gov. Wolf’s budget calls for a $25 per person fee to be slapped on those towns. Wolf believes the $25 fee would generate as much as $80 million in annual revenue for the state.
Township Manager Loren Miller asked “what is our plan when it happens?”
“It is going to cost more to live here, with no change in services,” he said.
Miller and Wiker are concerned the per-capita cost of state police coverage will continue to rise once the $25 fee is adopted, adding a significant percentage of the township’s annual budget.
Supervisor Rodney May, who suggested sending out a questionnaire to township residents, believes the study would show generational differences.
“The older generation doesn’t want to grow, but the younger generation is looking for services,” he said. “Do they want water and sewer (facilities)?”
Most of the township is currently served by private, on-lot water wells and septic systems.
“Do we want to grow or stay rural?” May asked.
Some of the residents in attendance seem to like the rural atmosphere.
“Once you put in water and sewer, we’ll be like Warwick Township,” resident Eileen Lieberman said. “It’s going to be more expensive.”
“Developers from outside come in, make a lot of money, and then leave,” Lieberman said. “And what will we have?”
“We (currently) have no property tax. It’s cheap to live here,” said supervisor Jeff Burkholder. “I’m not too excited by growth. We have almost no crime, no problems. More people mean more problems.”
Other residents are open to the idea of planning for growth. Resident Tom Moyer is in favor of controlled growth. He mentioned the turnpike as a boundary, and much of the township’s land north of the east-west highway is conserved land. He thinks the township should consider allowing some growth and development, but mostly along the main roads.
Another resident, Dave Snavely, said that the township needs to plan for the future, but “…the word ‘growth’ scares people up here. You should say ‘manage the growth’,” he told Wiker. “We definitely should be planning.”
Wiker said, “We need an expert to come in and tells us what we don’t know. We don’t know how much we don’t know. We need them to educate us about what will happen if we do this or do that.’
Wiker hopes to determine if there are experts available when attending the Pennsylvania Association of Township Supervisors convention later this year.
In other business: Supervisors heard information about ten land-development or land-use projects.
- Two traffic speed indicators will be placed along Route 322, one east-bound and one west-bound, in the near future. The indicators might also appear along other state roads in the township.
- Review of the Forge the Future 2022 Regional Comprehensive Plan will be on the April 9 Board of Supervisors agenda. The township planning commission has reviewed and recommended the plan.
- Bids for summer road work projects will be opened at the April 9 meeting.
- Boy Scout Tyler Stuck received permission to complete his Eagle Scout project in Elizabeth Township Park. Stuck will build a mini free library, and will install a handicap-accessible picnic table beside the walking trail in the park.
- Lt. Brandon Daniels of the Pennsylvania State Police noted troopers responded to 57 incidents, including 13 crashes, most with no injuries. There was one case of theft which turned out to be a fraud incident which was caused by a mental health issue.
- The Brickerville Fire Company answered six calls in January and seven in February, and the fire police responded to five incidents. The Northwest EMS medic answered 25 calls so far in 2018.
- The zoning officer issued three permits in February for work valued at $27,522.
- The Lititz Youth Soccer Club received permission to use the Elizabeth Township Park fields for its Summer Showcase event on July 28-29. About 10,000 people, including 170 soccer teams, will be in the area that weekend. The age 13 to 15 group will play in Brickerville. The local organization, along with township officials, will work to alleviate parking problems for residents near the park.
Community Events: A mud sale to support Penryn Volunteer Fire Company and Limerock Parochial School will be held on March 16 and 17. See penrynfire.com/mud-sale for more information.
- The Brickerville Volunteer Fire Company will hold a Spring Bingo Extravaganza on Sunday afternoon, March 18, at 1:30. Doors open at 11:30 and the kitchen will be open as well. Reserve your space by calling 717-371-3162. The fire company sponsors Bingo every Tuesday evening at 7 at the fire hall at 10 Hopeland Road.
- The annual Community Yard Sale, in conjunction with the Keener Road neighborhood yard sale, will be on Saturday, March 24 at 7:00 a.m. Spaces in the Elizabeth Township Park pavilion are available for $10. Call Tom Moyer at 717-627-6935 for information and reservations.
- An Easter Egg Hunt will be held in the Brickerville Lutheran Church picnic grove on Route 322 on Saturday, March 31 at 1:00 p.m. for children age 12 and under. There will be four age groups featuring chocolate bunnies, candy, and prize eggs. This event is sponsored by the Baron Stiegel Lions Club.
- The monthly collection of recyclables will be on Saturday, April 7, from 8:00 until noon at the municipal building on South View Drive.
- A Chase Your Tail benefit 5K run will be hosted at the Elizabeth Township Community Park on Route 322 and Keener Road on April 14. The run benefits A Tail to Tell puppy mill rescue. See atailtotell.com to register.
- Earth Day will be observed at Elizabeth Township Park on Saturday, April 21 from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. Volunteers will help with general park clean-up, mulching and more.
Call 717-824-5769 by April 14 for more information.
More information is available at elizabethtownship.net and on the Elizabeth Township, Lancaster County, PA Facebook page.
