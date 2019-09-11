Elizabeth Township considers new engineering firm

The Elizabeth Township Board of Supervisors is considering shifting its engineering duties.

The board suggested it would replace Hanover Engineering following lengthy discussions at its Sept. 9 meeting but decided to table a vote until next month.

Brian Wiker, board president, noted that the township is “looking for a different firm with the abilities to address the needs of the residents in everything from standard engineering to stormwater management.”

Supervisor Jeff Burkholder said he’s received complaints of continually climbing costs. Wiker said the board also seeks better guidance with ordinances and consistency to match other municipalities.

Carol Moulds, a representative of Arro Consulting in Lititz, gave a presentation of her firm’s work to the board at the meeting.

How to manage the transition from one company to another was also part of the discussion.

“We want to make sure we know what we’re getting into, making sure there are no surprises, especially with expenses,” Wiker said.

Supervisor Rodney May said he would prefer that the supervisors look at more engineering firms before making a decision.

Wiker replied that he was ready to vote in Arro as their new engineering company.

“Arro has given all indications that they can do our business, and with improved communication with our residents, which is what we want,” Wiker said. “From that standpoint, I don’t need to hear from other firms.”

May suggested they wait until October and look into other firms, and Burkholder said he would be willing to delay the vote for another month, effectively putting the decision on hold.

