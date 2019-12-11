Elizabeth Township adopts no tax-hike budget
The Elizabeth Township Board of Supervisors unanimously passed a 1.3 million spending plan for 2020. There was no discussion before the Dec. 9 vote. Proposed projects include repaving Lakeview Drive for $130,000, purchasing a 2018 front end loader for $148,000, and upgrading computer equipment and software for $49,000.
Real estate taxes will remain at 0.5 mils, the rate set for 2019 after decades with no real estate tax. Wrapping up 2019 expenditures, supervisors agreed to purchase a speed display unit for $3,340. The device can be mounted on road signposts and will display vehicles’ speeds, and will record and download the data. In another budget-related item, officials said excavation for the wash bay at the municipal building should begin within the week.
The holding tanks for water should arrive within a couple of weeks, according to township manager Loren Miller. This project was included in the 2019 budget and is necessary to comply with state stormwater control laws.
Melinda Elmer is a correspondent for the Lititz Record Express. She welcomes your questions and comments at elmermm@dejazzd.com.
