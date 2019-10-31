Election Day nears: low voter turnout expected

Though there are many contested local races and important county positions up for grabs in the Nov. 5 general election, officials expect voter turnout to be around 25%.

Randall Wenger, Chief Clerk, Lancaster County Board of Elections and Chief Registrar, Lancaster County Registration Commission, expects the turnout to be similar to the pre- and post-presidential year elections in 2015 and 2017 which drew turnouts of 21.12% and 22.53 % respectively.

That would be a huge drop off from the nearly 62% turnout in the 2018 general election, which a year ago included an 11th Congressional District race featuring GOP Rep. Lloyd Smucker and Democratic challenger Jess King.

The long-term weather forecast presumes a partly cloudy election day with a 20 percent chance of rain when polls open and a high temperature of 60 degrees.

While there was much excitement, anticipation and build-up for a close contest in the 2018 11th Congressional District race, Smucker defeated King by a 56%-44% margin.

In the 2018 general election, the county voter registration total of 329,492 voters broke down as 51.5% GOP, 32.4% Democrat, and 16 percent other.

The 2019 breakdown of 325,296 registered Lancaster County voters shows 727 less Democrat voters, a drop off of 2,892 GOP voters and 577 fewer independents in the county.

“The annual removal of voters who were canceled for inactivity, due to missing their 4th federal election by not voting in 2018 probably accounts for most of it,” Wenger said.

He said it’s typical that voter numbers fall after a federal election, due to cancellation for inactivity that happen the following January. Voting rolls are often cleaned up through NCOA, National

Change of Address, list maintenance activity every summer.

In the end, the dip in voter registration in the county from 2018 to 2019 is a total of -1.2% total voters, including -1.7% Republicans, -0.7 percent Democrats, and -1.05 percent independents.

One of two races of interest for county positions is the race for Lancaster County District Attorney.

Republican Heather Adams — a Lititz native and Warwick High School graduate — faces Hobie Crystle, 56, the unopposed Democrat winner on Tuesday’s DA primary ballot. Crystle earned his law degree from the Dickinson School of Law. Crystle is a Lancaster-based attorney.

Adams, a Millersville graduate, former state and county prosecutor, is also currently an attorney with a private Lancaster-based firm. She worked 12 years in the Pennsylvania Attorney General’s office and spent more than three years as a prosecutor in the York County DA’s office. A win by Crystle would mark the first Democrat to serve as district attorney in the county’s history. He also would be the first elected from outside the district attorney’s office in more than 80 years, according to newspaper records.

Lancaster County registration rolls of 325,296 eligible voters break down to 166,729 Republicans, 105,958 Democrats, and 52,609 others.

Another countywide race for Common Pleas Court Judge features Republican Craig W. Stedman, the current Lancaster County District Attorney, running against Democrat Greg Paulson, who serves as Rep. Mike Sturla’s district chief of staff.

Also, democratic incumbent Craig Lehman is running along with GOP candidates Ray D’Agostino and Josh Parsons, also an incumbent, for two spots on the Lancaster County Board of Commissioners.

One of the contested races closer to home is for five director seats on the Warwick School District. Democrats seeking five four-year terms on Warwick School Board are: Anne Pyle, Lynn Stover, Deborah Ehleiter, David Morgan and Scott Althouse.

Republican on the ballot for school board include three incumbents, Nelson Peters, Todd Rucci, Leslie Penkunas, and Lisa Miller and C. Edward Browne.

Republicans seeking seats on Lititz Borough Council are three incumbents, Scott Hain, from Ward One; Shane Weaver, from Ward Two; and Andy Greiner, Ward Three.

David R. Brubaker is on the Democratic ballot seeking to be a 4-year representative of the 1st Ward as is Brad Bergman in the 3rd Ward. Lititz Borough Council on Tuesday, Oct. 29 accepted the resignation of Hain, who joined council in January 2012. Though he submitted his resignation letter to council last month due to his temporary relocation outside Ward One, he remains on the Nov. 5 ballot. Technically he could win and rejoin council if he moves back into Ward One before being sworn-in in December, according to a GOP official. If the incumbent wins and does not move back into Ward One, council would choose a replacement.

Candidates seeking a 2-year term on council are Republicans Stephen Lee in the 1st Ward and Ken Mobley in the 2nd Ward. Mobley was sworn into office in August after being selected to temporarily fill John Bear’s remaining term.

Former Warwick Supervisor Andy Spade is on the GOP ballot for county prothonotary vs. Democrat Dan Phillips. Marcello Medini is a Democrat candidate seeking a 6-year seat on the Warwick Township Board of Supervisors versus GOP incumbent Herb Flosdorf, who is seeking his third, six-year term on the board.

Candidates for two, 4-year seats on the Warwick Township Board include Republicans Kelly Gutshall and Jeffrey Tennis, who replaced Spade on the board on Oct. 2, and Democrat George F. Sayles.

There is a contested race for Warwick Township auditor that has Democrat R. Scott Gibble facing Republican Brandon Judy. Other uncontested Elizabeth Township GOP candidates are incumbent Supervisor Rodney May; Theresa Diehl, auditor, and Loren D. Miller, tax collector.

Republican Cindy Myers is running uncontested for Lititz Tax Collector.

Other unopposed GOP candidates include Amber L. Martin for the Lancaster County Treasurer, Anne L. Cooper, Lancaster County Register of Wills, Chris Leppler for Lancaster County Sheriff, and Jackie Pfursich as Clerk of the Court of Common Pleas.

