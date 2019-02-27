Home   >   News   >   Discussion on grief at ‘Resilience Series’

By on February 27, 2019

The Warwick School District invites parents, students and members of the community to the next event in the Resilience Series. The topic being addressed is grief. The event is Thursday, March 7 beginning at 6:30 p.m. at the Warwick Middle School. Childcare will be provided and refreshments will be available starting at 6 p.m.

The evening will include a panel discussion and a presentation by Patti Anewalt from Pathways Center for Grief and Loss. Representatives from KPets, Keystone Pet Enhanced Therapy Services will share about their work. KPETS provides a network of dependable registered pet therapy teams that provide comfort, encouragement, and rehabilitation through human/animal interaction.

“The topic of grief was important to Warwick’s Resilience Committee and quickly became our focus for this year’s Resilience event. We know our students, staff and larger community has experienced trauma this school year. A lot of us are still grieving,” stated Dr. Melanie Calendar, Assistant Superintendent of the Warwick School District.

“Although everyone experiences grief and loss throughout life, rarely do we take the opportunity to discuss it. Each loss and every experience with grief is different and extremely personal. By inviting local experts to discuss this topic, we hope that the community can continue to cope with the grief they’ve experienced.”

The Resilience Series was introduced three years ago to inform our community about the school’s perspective on addressing an increase in childhood and adolescent mental health concerns. At that time, the district wanted to inform the community about adverse childhood experiences, the impact of trauma on children throughout their entire life, and to ensure that the community understands that the school will respond to students with a resilience-focused approach. The community series started at the same time the district began professional development for staff. Last year’s topic was on suicide awareness and prevention.

Warwick’s Resilience Committee consists of a variety of school staff members including a school nurse, learning facilitator, home/school visitor, principals, the Warwick School District police and other administrators.

The district welcomes all members of our community to come out to participate in this event. Local vendors and resources will be available upon the conclusion of the evening.

