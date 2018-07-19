Demolition underway in Kissel Hill to make way for new bank
Demolition is underway at the first of three structures located at the intersection of West Woods Drive and Lititz Pike in Lititz. The changes are making way for the upcoming Orrstown Bank. Warwick Township supervisors approved the final land development plan for this project in June.
Plans call for the bank to run along Lititz Pike, with three drive-thru lanes. Access to the bank will be from West Woods Drive.
The former structure located at the corner which was razed first was once the location of “The Whistle Stop,” a popular local restaurant which operated during the 1950s. More recently, the buildings were rental properties.
