Déjà brew; beer fest is back

While this time of year in Lancaster County is typically known as “fair season,” it’s definitely all about the beer in Lititz. Once again warm, sunny weather is expected to greet 3,500 ticket-holders who’ll descend downtown for the sold-out Lititz Craft Beer Festival.

The popular September event — an ever-growing fundraiser sponsored by Lititz AMBUCS in partnership with WCAA, is the 6th annual and runs Sunday, Sept. 22, beginning at 2 p.m. and ending at 5 p.m.

During the event, Broad and Main streets will be lined with 90 local, regional, and national breweries offering more than 200 different craft beers. There will also be numerous food trucks, live music and the opportunity to sample the Top 10 offerings from the event’s Homebrew Competition finalists.