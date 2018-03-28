County Science Fair is March 28
WHS fair winners named
More than 340 local science fair winners will be presenting their projects at this year’s county science fair on March 28. The event, which is free to the public, will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. with an awards ceremony at 6:30 p.m. at Spooky Nook Sports, Manheim.
Among the exhibitors will be some of the winners from the Warwick High School science fair, held March 8. There were 35 contestants total from grades nine through 12. Judges were made up by a group of locals who are considered professional in these specific fields of science. The grand champion of the fair was Akash Banerjee, with his project titled, “Using Natural Biocompatible Polymer Additives to Improve Magnetic Targeted Drug Delivery.”
The champion award went to Amanda Beck: “Can You Hurt Me Now? The Effect of Electromagnetic Frequency on the Development of Butterflies.”
The reserve champion award went to Alexis Kellogg for her project on, “The Effect of Bacteria and the Biodegradation of Polymers.”
The top three finishers and honorable mentions in each category are listed below:
Animal & Plant Sciences
First Place: Isabella Velez, “Algae, Fueling the Future? The Effects of Varying Acid Pretreatment Concentrations to Microalgae Ethanol Yield”
Second Place: Allyson Wetherhold
Third Place: Mason Caleca
Astronomy, Earth Science, and Environmental Science
First Place: Leeann Runkle, “Chromium Conundrum: The Effect of pH and Temperature on Aspergillus Flavus Coated Nanosilica at Removing Chromium VI from Water”
Second Place: Corbin Snavely
Third Place: Makenna Hartz
Honorable Mention: Jeremy Bell and Cole Penkunas
Chemistry (Inorganic & Organic)
First Place: Michelle Gibble, “The Effect of Bis(1-pyrenyl)azine on the Detection of Mercury and Copper Ions”
Second Place: Sarah Esterby
Third Place: Rylee Diffenderfer
Engineering & Physics
First Place: Ryan Horner, “Effect of Wind Turbine Blade Design on Efficiency”
Second Place: Lucy Shettel
Third Place: Nick Taylor
Honorable Mention: Marcus Wachira
Material Science
First Place: Matthew Waltz, “The Effect of Insulating Materials on the Temperature of a Heated Object: A Hot Topic”
Second Place: Sean Badessa
Third Place: Brody Price
Honorable Mention: Willow Forney and Zoe Stauffer
Microbiology
First Place: Faythe Miller, “Bioform Prevention on Cochlear Implants Using Titanium”
Second Place: Jonathan Bergh
Third Place: Johanna Martin
Honorable Mention: Charles Wickenheiser
The science department also extended the first ever Student High School Science Fair Coordinator Award to Llana Clauss. Llana spent a significant amount of time coordinating organizing the science fair event.
