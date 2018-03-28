Home   >   News   >   County Science Fair is March 28

County Science Fair is March 28

By on March 28, 2018

WHS fair winners named

More than 340 local science fair winners will be presenting their projects at this year’s county science fair on March 28. The event, which is free to the public, will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. with an awards ceremony at 6:30 p.m. at Spooky Nook Sports, Manheim.

Among the exhibitors will be some of the winners from the Warwick High School science fair, held March 8. There were 35 contestants total from grades nine through 12. Judges were made up by a group of locals who are considered professional in these specific fields of science. The grand champion of the fair was Akash Banerjee, with his project titled, “Using Natural Biocompatible Polymer Additives to Improve Magnetic Targeted Drug Delivery.”

The grand champion of the Warwick Science Fair was Akash Banerjee, with his project titled, “Using natural biocompatible polymer additives to improve magnetic targeted drug delivery.”

Winners in the Animal & Plant Sciences category were (left to right): First Place, Isabella Velez; Second Place, Allyson Wetherhold; and Third Place, Mason Caleca.

Winners in the category Material Science were (left to right): First Place, Matthew Waltz; Second Place, Sean Badessa; Third Place, Brody Price; and Honorable Mentions, Willow Forney and Zoe Stauffer.

The three overall winners were (left to right): Grand Champion, Akash Banerjee; Champion, Amanda Beck; and Reserve Champion, Alexis Kellogg.

The champion award went to Amanda Beck: “Can You Hurt Me Now? The Effect of Electromagnetic Frequency on the Development of Butterflies.”

The reserve champion award went to Alexis Kellogg for her project on, “The Effect of Bacteria and the Biodegradation of Polymers.”

The top three finishers and honorable mentions in each category are listed below:

Animal & Plant Sciences

First Place: Isabella Velez, “Algae, Fueling the Future? The Effects of Varying Acid Pretreatment Concentrations to Microalgae Ethanol Yield”

Second Place: Allyson Wetherhold

Third Place: Mason Caleca

Astronomy, Earth Science, and Environmental Science

First Place: Leeann Runkle, “Chromium Conundrum: The Effect of pH and Temperature on Aspergillus Flavus Coated Nanosilica at Removing Chromium VI from Water”

Second Place: Corbin Snavely

Third Place: Makenna Hartz

Honorable Mention: Jeremy Bell and Cole Penkunas

Chemistry (Inorganic & Organic)

First Place: Michelle Gibble, “The Effect of Bis(1-pyrenyl)azine on the Detection of Mercury and Copper Ions”

Second Place: Sarah Esterby

Third Place: Rylee Diffenderfer

Engineering & Physics

First Place: Ryan Horner, “Effect of Wind Turbine Blade Design on Efficiency”

Second Place: Lucy Shettel

Third Place: Nick Taylor

Honorable Mention: Marcus Wachira

Material Science

First Place: Matthew Waltz, “The Effect of Insulating Materials on the Temperature of a Heated Object: A Hot Topic”

Second Place: Sean Badessa

Third Place: Brody Price

Honorable Mention: Willow Forney and Zoe Stauffer

Microbiology

First Place: Faythe Miller, “Bioform Prevention on Cochlear Implants Using Titanium”

Second Place: Jonathan Bergh

Third Place: Johanna Martin

Honorable Mention: Charles Wickenheiser

The science department also extended the first ever Student High School Science Fair Coordinator Award to Llana Clauss. Llana spent a significant amount of time coordinating organizing the science fair event.

About Cory Van Brokkhoven

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *