Council hears complaints about speeding vehicles
Speeding is a problem that plagues many neighborhoods in Lititz Borough.
At the July 30 meeting of Lititz Borough Council, several residents of South Oak Street asked the borough to do something about speeding on their busy street.
David Good of South Oak Street had a good reason to seek help. Earlier this year, his car was totaled when a careless driver hit his vehicle that was parked on South Oak Street. Although Lititz
Borough Police did not cite the driver for speeding, neighbors are convinced that speed was a factor.
“Our street is getting more and more busy,” said Good, who reported that drivers tend to exceed the 25 mph posted speed limit, weave in and out of parked vehicles, and numerous parked vehicles have their mirrors knocked off, or worse.
For the last few weeks, Lititz Borough Police have placed a speed box on South Oak to let drivers know what their speed is. That has been helping, said Good.
“It at least makes drivers aware that they are speeding,” he said.
According to Lititz Police Chief Kerry Nye, police have also been increasing their presence on South Oak, resulting in several speeding citations. The speed sentry boxes help as well, and at busy times, speeders have clocked speeds as high as 35, 40, 45 mph, or more. A check after the meeting showed several drivers traveling at 28, 30, 35, or more, and at least one was traveling at 46 mph.
As a first step, Nye suggested that the borough extend the double yellow lines on South Oak from Plum Street to Kissel Hill Road. That should help to reinforce to drivers where their lane is and encourage them to stay in their lane.
Borough Council agreed and the double yellow lines will be painted in the next month or so, when repaving is done on nearby Landis Valley Road.
One of Good’s neighbors, Ben Hartranft said that the double yellow lines would be a good start. He hoped that the speed boxes could stay up for a few more weeks, since they do seem to increase awareness by drivers.
Other suggestions, such as a four-way stop sign, would not meet the PennDOT criteria for a four-way stop sign, because there have not been enough accidents there. In 2017, there were three accidents, in 2018 there were none, and in 2019 there were two. That is less than the number needed to consider a four-way stop sign.
Nye did suggest that a crosswalk might be put in at Plum Street, which would require cut-ins to the curb to allow for accessibility. The crosswalk would also need to be reviewed to make sure that intersection is safe enough for pedestrians to cross there.
The possibility of speed bumps could be considered. They are located on North Oak. However, borough council member Scott Hain noted that speed bumps force drivers to slow down, but then they speed up as soon as they have crossed the bump.
“This is a problem on many streets in the borough,” said Nye, noting that residents of Second Avenue, Cedar Street, and other streets have been complaining of the same issues.
One resident of Sixth Street expressed his concern about speeding on his street, which will eventually be extended through to Route 772 and Clay Road, thus increasing traffic.
Ron Roda related a story about a young child who was chasing a ball into the street in front of his home, and was rescued by a neighbor before running into the road to retrieve the ball.
“What is a car count compared to a human life?” asked Roda. “If I have to come here very month, I will, until something is done.”
One of the things Nye would like to have done is to allow Lititz Borough Police officers to use radar. According to Nye, Pennsylvania is the only state that does not permit municipal police to use radar to enforce speeding. He asked that people contact their Pennsylvania officials to encourage them to vote for municipal police radar.
In a police-related matter, Lititz Police Officer Claud Neer was released from his probationary period to become a full-fledged Lititz Borough Police officer. Neer joined the Lititz department in
July 2018 and was sworn in by Mayor Timothy Snyder at that time.
Lititz Borough Council said good-bye to council member John Bear, who is resigning because he is moving from Lititz Borough to Manheim Township. Bear has been on borough council for two years. It was his second stint as a council member, having served previously on council before being elected to the Pennsylvania House of Representatives several years ago. Council did not indicate when the council position will be filled.
Prior to the meeting, a public hearing for conditional use was held. Borough Council approved the request of Mike and Cindy Brubaker to demolish an out building in their recently purchased property at 40 South Broad Street. Although the building was listed as being a historic accessory building, an inspector verified that it was in a dilapidated condition with structural damage to support walls. The building is also too close to the alley.
The Brubakers plan to rebuild the garage with the proper setback from the road and in a style that will match the house’s historic character.
“I think it will fit in well,” said Elijah Yearick, director of community planning for the borough.
Yearick also reported on Comcast’s progress in correcting complaints from some Lititz Borough residents on the work being done by Comcast’s contractor. Yearick indicated that mistakes have been corrected on the borough-wide project that will eventually allow Comcast to provide internet services.
He noted that is some cases, sod that was planted to cover the areas that were dug up has died due to the recent high heat. The contractor is contacting homeowners to replant new sod to replace the dead sod. There are still issue to be corrected on Laurel, Peach, and Apple, and Comcast said it is planning a better community outreach program on upcoming work.
Yearick also confirmed that the dreaded Spotted Lanternfly has been officially spotted in the borough. Among the areas where the tree-killing invader from Asia have been located are behind Bullshead Pub, on Raspberry Lane, behind Turkey Hill, and Pennwyck Drive. The invasive insect is a significant threat to Pennsylvania agriculture, including the grape, tree-fruit, hardwood and nursery industries.
As young nymphs they are black with white spots. Then they turn into red, black and white older nymphs. The moth-like adults are light gray with spots and wings that open into white with dark spots and red accent wings.
Jordan Garner of the public works department has spotted most of them in Tree of Heaven trees, which are also native plants from Asia, and a favorite hangout for the spotted lanternfly. Plans are underway to remove several trees in the borough. As for the fate of the spotted lanternfly, anyone who finds them is asked to kill them immediately.
Laura Knowles is a freelance feature writer and regular contributor to the pages of the Record Express. She welcomes feedback and story tips at lknowles21@gmail.com.
