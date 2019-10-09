Clean ‘Slate’ for Main Street cafe

When local sisters Laura Heller and Ann Nye learned that Slate Cafe, 43 E. Main St., in downtown Lititz was for sale, their ears ‘perked’ up at the chance to own it.

“The opportunity to purchase Slate came up and it just seems to be the right place at the right time,” Laura said. “For me, it’s been a dream of mine to someday run a cafe — I love to connect with the community as people come in multiple times a week to get this drink of choice. We long to make every customer feel welcomed when they are here.”

Current Lancaster city residents that originally grew up in New Holland, Anne is a freelance musician who attended Wheaton College. Laura graduated from Moody Bible Institute and has a master’s degree in urban studies.

The new owners plan to keep many of the current menu items, but will also add some that they are passionate about. Anne will be doing the baking, and they are also planning to add “grab and go” items so that guests may take along a healthy snack even if they don’t have time for a full sit down meal.

A grand re-opening celebration, as well as a new menu launch is planned for the weekend of Nov. 1. In preparation for that event, Slate will be closed Oct. 21 and 22 for staff training and organization.

“We’ve barely had a chance to look up since we took over Slate, but fellow business owners have come in to welcome and celebrate our purchase,” Laura said.

“We want to make it a place where people feel comfortable, hang out and want to return not just because the food is good and coffee is hot but because they like being here, they enjoy the staff and they feel welcomed,” she said.

