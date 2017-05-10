WHS to present spring concert this Mother’s Day weekend

Everyone is invited to attend the Warwick High School Spring Choral Concert — “Classic Broadway … Where Dreams Come True” — this weekend.

Shows are set for Saturday, May 13, at 7:30 p.m.; and Sunday, May 14, at 3 p.m., in the Warwick High School Performing Arts Center, 301 W. Orange St.

The concert features numbers by the Warwick High School Concert Choir, Show Choir, Glitter Girls, and Male Ensemble, led by WHS Choral Director Debra Kline-Smith. Seating is on a first- come, first-served basis. Donations will be collected.

“Come celebrate some of Broadway’s longest running shows. Reflect on our great heritage of American musical theater,” Kline-Smith said. “We are sure you will be enchanted by the magic of Broadway’s drama, laughter, and beautiful, beautiful music.”

The concert incorporates some of the finest classics from “Phantom of the Opera” and “Les Miserables” to “Singin’ in the Rain,” “Anything Goes,” “The Music Man,” “Guys and Dolls,” “Aladdin,” “Annie Get Your Gun” and “Newsies.”

“About every five years, I decide to incorporate Broadway musicals into our spring production,” Kline-Smith explained. “This gives us the opportunity to do songs from musicals we love; songs from shows we haven’t yet brought to the Warwick stage.”

Here are some of the highlights:

“Blow, Gabriel, Blow” with soloists Lillian Durbin and Ryan Miller.

“Seventy Six Trombones” with soloist Josiah McCracken.

“A Whole New World” by Katie Bender and Akash Banerjee.

“I Dreamed a Dream” with soloist Madison Felpel.

“On My Own” with soloist Isabella Goss.

“Bring Him Home” with soloists Zoey Winters and Micah Bomberger.

“One Day More Finale” with soloists Amelia Fair, Johnathan Stephenson, and Ansley McFarling.

“Marry the Man Today” featuring Brooke Newberry and Lauren Epps.

“Anything You Can Do I Can Do Better” featuring Madison Felpel and Micah Kuch.

Zoey Winters will sing “Thank You for the Music.”

“Ease On Down the Road” with soloists Macaylah Mutchler, Micah Kuch, Marina Perrotti, Talia Bertrando, Bricen Standish, and Johnathan Stephenson.

“Defying Gravity” with soloist Lauren Epps.

“Over the Rainbow” with soloist Hannah Schmeling.

After a brief intermission, the show will continue with the Glitter Girls singing, “Popular” and “For Good” from Wicked. Two duets will follow with Johnathan Stephenson and Micah Bomberger singing “When Your Feet Don’t Touch the Ground” from Finding Neverland, and Hannah Schmeling and Ryan Miller singing “Someday” from The Hunchback of Notre Dame.

The Concert Choir will sing “Masquerade” and the Show Choir will sing a medley from The Phantom of the Opera.

The performances will wrap up with “Already Home” from the Wizard of Oz, featuring the senior members of the Concert Choir.

Refreshments will be served in the lobby following the concert to greet the performers and congratulate the senior members of the choir.