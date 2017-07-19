- Another round! Ephrata Brewfest back for second year
Class of 2010 grads return as Warwick teachers
For Erin Myers and Lindsey Hartman Maysilles, Tuesday evening’s Warwick School Board meeting was a bit of a class reunion.
Both graduated from Warwick High School in 2010. Seven years later, they were both approved as new teachers for the Warwick School District.
Myers was approved as a third grade teacher at Kissel Hill Elementary School, starting this fall. She will be replacing Kay Wenger, who retired.
Maysilles was named as a first grade teacher at Lititz Elementary School for the upcoming school year. Increased elementary school enrollment led to the creation of the additional first grade teaching position.
Two other teachers were approved by the school board — Beth Lynch as a high school chemistry teacher, replacing Laurel Hess, who retired; and Emily Barker as a middle school science teacher, replacing Lisbeth Kelley, who resigned.
William Heesen was approved as a data technology assistant for the school district, replacing Jason Simon, who had received a change of status.
Wertsch named school district CFO
Warwick School District Business Manager Nathan Wertsch received a change of status, being named as chief financial officer for the school district at an annual salary of $141,000, effective July 1, 2017, through June 30, 2022. Wertsch’s change of status is due to district restructuring.
Other changes of status include Lynn Brubaker from a first grade teacher at John R. Bonfield Elementary School to a second grade teacher at the same school; Diana Delmotte from a kindergarten teacher at Bonfield to a fourth grade teacher at the same school; and Amy Henschel from a third grade teacher at Bonfield to a first grade teacher at the same school.
Katie Eberly’s status was changed from a sixth grade teacher at Kissel Hill Elementary School to a first grade teacher at the same school; Ashlee Garman from a fourth grade teacher at Kissel Hill to a third grade teacher at the same school; and Megan McNaul from a kindergarten teacher at Lititz Elementary School to a third grade teacher at the same school.
Transfers included Ashley Darzinikas-Walters from an ELA teacher at the high school to an ELA teacher at the middle school, replacing Lori Schonour who retired. Ashley Walter was transferred from a learning support teacher at the middle school to a learning support teacher at the high school. Amy Hubler-Schweigert transferred from an elementary librarian at Bonfield Elementary to a secondary librarian at the middle school, replacing Dale Dodds who retired.
Erika Rhodeside resigned as a librarian at the high school.
Paige Bogda has been named as student representative to the school board. She will begin her duties in the fall.
Teacher terminated
The school board voted to terminate Richard Lind as a mathematics and physics teacher at Warwick High School. No reason was given since it is a personnel matter.
Laura Knowles is a local freelance reporter who covers the Warwick School Board beat for the Record Express. She welcomes reader feedback and story tips at lknowles21@gmail.com.
-
