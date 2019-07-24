Circling back on Taco Bell plan
Design shifts building farther back, allowing for better circulation, more parking,and streamlined access to drive-up lanes
Warwick Township supervisors got the chance to see the new and improved design for the proposed Taco Bell on Trolley Run.
At the July 17 supervisors meeting, the revised plan for the Taco Bell was unveiled. The biggest change involves access to the drive-through, which makes up approximately 65 percent of the business.
The new design places the 2,700-square-foot building farther back, allowing for better circulation, more parking, and streamlined access to the drive-up lanes. Customers won’t have to drive around the building twice to get to the carry-out window.
“This is a much better design,” said supervisor Herb Flosdorf.
The updated design is meant to function better, reported Alex Piehl of RGS Associates, representing Summerwood Corp. which operates more than 100 franchise-owned restaurants in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware and Maryland.
“We took the recommendations of the Planning Commission to heart,” said Piehl, noting that moving the building back provides a better configuration.
At the June 26 meeting of the Warwick Township Planning Commission, planner Robert Kornman questioned the circulation around the building, which would require drive-through customers to circle the building twice, first to place their order, then drive around again to pick it up and exit. Both Kornman and planner Craig Kimmel suggested that moving the building back and placing the drive-through to the rear would allow for easier access and still have plenty of queue space for drive-through customers.
That’s exactly what Summerwood and RGS presented to the Warwick Township Supervisors. with the newest version of the Taco Bell sketch plan.
Not only will customers be able to pick up their tacos and burritos faster, but the new design will provide better access for deliveries and emergency services. As an extra bonus, the 38-space parking lot will have 43 spaces.
“We probably don’t need the extra spaces,” said Joe DePascale of Summerwood, who explained that more than two-thirds of customers are carry-out customers, with less than a third as eat-in customers.
Summerland Corp. is headquartered in Conshohocken, Pa., and a franchisee of Yum! Brands, Inc., operating dozens of Taco Bell, KFC, Pizza Hut, Burger King, and Long John Silver’s restaurants in the area. They have a Taco Bell in Ephrata and are opening another in Morgantown. A Taco Bell is also being proposed in Elizabethtown.
The proposed location is at 2 Trolley Run, off Crosswinds Drive. It was previously a Pizza Hut restaurant, which will be torn down to make way for the new, relocated building. Access would be off Crosswinds. Customers eating in would park at the front of the building, facing Crosswinds, while drive-through customers would go to the rear of the building to place their orders and pick up.
The modern design would feature a rust colored tower, cement siding, dark grey siding, and brick accents. Interior seating would be 66, with an outdoor patio with a canopy and seating for 11 on benches and tables.
“We do have breakfast, but that is not busy,” said DePascale. “The busiest times are lunch and late night. Hours would likely be 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. inside and 7 a.m. to 2 a.m. drive-through.”
Truck deliveries are after 2 a.m. when the restaurant is closed.
Supervisors seemed receptive to the updated plan. The plan will require zoning variances related to the set back. There was also discussion of possibly improving Crosswinds to allow for three lanes going to Route 501, one for straight through traffic, and the others for right and left turn lanes. Having three lanes could help with traffic back-up at certain times of the day.
In other business, supervisors approved a reduction in the Letter of Credit for Lititz Land Trust Phase 1 and Lititz Land Trust Phase 2. They also OKed a reduction in the Letter of Credit for the Michael Palasz dentist office project near Rock Lititz.
It was announced that Gary Lefever is resigning as alternate for the Warwick Zoning Hearing Board, after 18 years of service to the township. Supervisors thanked Lefever for his service. They appointed Jeremy Strathmeyer to replace him as alternate for the Warwick Zoning Hearing Board.
Supervisors OKed a request from the Hands-On House for their marathon race on Sept. 20, partially in Warwick Township.
They also discussed an opt-out provision for video gaming terminal in the township. The discussion will need to be made by the end of August, on whether or not to allow video gaming terminals.
At this point, they are leaning toward opting out of allowing the video terminals.
Supervisors considered the proposal from ELA for the design and bid specs for the stormwater pipe replacement on Buttonwood Drive in Pine Lane Estates.
In a related matter, Pete Carson, a resident of Pinewood Avenue, attended the meeting to reinforce his objections to having the roads in his development maintained with a bituminous sealcoat, known as fog coat. Pinewood Avenue is one of several roads in that development, which includes Buttonwood Drive and Sensenich Drive.
In June, Carson and several neighbors attended the supervisors meeting after presenting a petition with 96 signatures opposing the road maintenance. At that time, supervisors agreed that the road work would be put on hold until next year.
At the July 17 meeting, Carson was assured that nothing would be done to the roads for at least a year. Supervisors said that they would rely on the recommendation of the public works department when the time came to make a decision.
There was also discussion among supervisors on why it was decided to not pave the Warwick Ephrata Rail Trail. The trail is currently a gravel trail, which some walkers prefer, because it is easier on the joints. Bicyclists prefer paving for a smoother ride.
“We weighed whether or not to pave when the trail was first put in,” said supervisor chairperson Logan Myers, adding that for now the gravel trail seems to maintain the rural character of the region.
Laura Knowles is a freelance feature writer and regular contributor to the pages of the Record Express. She welcomes feedback and story tips at lknowles21@gmail.com.
-
