Christmas in the Park

By on December 6, 2017

Christmas season in downtown Lititz becomes official when the small but proud evergreen near the Lititz Caboose Museum is set aglow along with other luminaries in Lititz Springs Park.

Christmas in the Park was held Dec. 1 and featured caroling choruses, the Moravian Trombone Choir, and a special address by Mayor Tim Snyder. Dr. Ryan Berardi was emcee for the event, and Pastor Eric Landram delivered the Christmas prayer.

 

Lititz residents that attend every year, left to right, Beth Schalk, Dee Miller, and Brandy Miller

 

Singing Christmas Carols, left to right: Penelope Jordan – 7 yr old from Lititz Cooper Burke – 6 yr old from Lititz

 

Nate Resnick 8 yr old from Lititz

 

Johanna Bender of the Lititz Elementary Chorus singing Santa Claus is coming to town with her classmates.

 

Lititz Elementary Chorus

 

