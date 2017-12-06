Christmas in the Park
Christmas season in downtown Lititz becomes official when the small but proud evergreen near the Lititz Caboose Museum is set aglow along with other luminaries in Lititz Springs Park.
Christmas in the Park was held Dec. 1 and featured caroling choruses, the Moravian Trombone Choir, and a special address by Mayor Tim Snyder. Dr. Ryan Berardi was emcee for the event, and Pastor Eric Landram delivered the Christmas prayer.
