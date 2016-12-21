- Holiday memories at WHS
- Acapella voices will ring in the holiday season
- Lititz legend: Mourning the loss of Ron Reedy
- Beyond ‘Hearthside Hymns’ — The Marlene Hershey story
- Warwick stages ‘Animal Farm’ this weekend
- 5K fun run/walk will benefit Warwick grad
- Oysters on the square: Ted’s tiny diner was a big deal at Broad and Main
- Picturesque parade!
- Heart of Lancaster craft show is Labor Day weekend at Root’s
- Escape Room: real life fun, in a world ruled by virtual games
Christmas card
Jamie Guffey, who delivers mail in the Second Avenue area, has assumed the persona of ‘Elfie’ during her Christmas rounds.
It’s been a busy season for local carriers, but Guffey delivers each letter, card and package with a smile.
“I’ve been doing this for 15 years, and this is our busiest parcel season yet,” she said, attributing a lot of that to online gift orders through Amazon.
Photo by Stephen Seeber
