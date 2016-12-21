Home   >   News   >   Christmas card

By on December 21, 2016
Jamie ‘Elfie’ Guffey

Jamie Guffey, who delivers mail in the Second Avenue area, has assumed the persona of ‘Elfie’ during her Christmas rounds.

It’s been a busy season for local carriers, but Guffey delivers each letter, card and package with a smile.

“I’ve been doing this for 15 years, and this is our busiest parcel season yet,” she said, attributing a lot of that to online gift orders through Amazon.

Photo by Stephen Seeber

