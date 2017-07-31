Home   >   Entertainment   >   Chocolate Walk SOLD OUT

The Kiwanis Club of Lititz Area has announced that all 2,000 tickets for the 2017 Lititz Chocolate Walk have been sold.

The last ticket was sold on July 29, just four weeks after they went on sale. People from at least a dozen states including all our neighboring states and North Carolina, Arizona, Connecticut, and California purchased their tickets early on the lititzchocolatewalk.com website.

The event will be held Saturday, Oct. 7, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.,  rain or shine in downtown Lititz.

This will be the 16th annual Chocolate Walk organized by the local Kiwanis Club of Lititz Area and supported by local business sponsors.

Louise Stickler, president of the Kiwanis Club, had cautioned not to wait to buy your tickets. Each year this event sells out quickly. In 2016, the last ticket was sold on August 16, and this year was three weeks earlier.

Ticketholders will walk around Lititz visiting over 30 stops, where they will receive unique chocolate samples. All of the chocolate treats are provided by local chefs and chocolatiers that donate their time and product to this event. It is too late to buy a ticket but you can still volunteer to help the day of the Walk.

All proceeds benefit the children’s charities that the Kiwanis Club of Lititz area supports including Lancaster Cleft Palate Clinic, Schreiber Pediatric Rehab, and Lititz and Manheim Township children’s libraries program, in addition to others.

For information, call 560-2295.

 

