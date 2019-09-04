Chamberpalooza is Sept. 26

What’s better than one Chamber networking event? Four Chambers banding together to host one large event. That’s exactly what the Elizabethtown, Lebanon Valley, Northern Lancaster County and Manheim chambers have done.

The member-only event, dubbed Chamberpalooza, will be held Sept. 26 from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Barn and Barrel on the grounds of the Mount Hope Estate & Winery, 2775 Lebanon Road (Route 72), Manheim.

“It’s the first of its kind in our area, and it’s a great opportunity to bring chamber members together to network,” said Kelly Lauver of the Manheim Chamber.

She said the event was conceived by Karen Groh, president/CEO, Lebanon Valley Chamber of Commerce. Groh said the event evolved from a conversation she had with one of the Lebanon Valley Chamber members.

“This person told me about an event the Elizabethtown Chamber was hosting, so I reached out to their director Heather Hohenwarter. Those discussions and meetings planted the seed for the event. I’ve found that collaborative efforts are always valuable-from a chamber perspective we’re all facing some of the same challenges,” she explained.

She added that as the chamber leaders were planning the event, hey also took the opportunity to “talk business” and help each other. She said the event should prove to be a great value for members of the four chambers who attend.

“We decided to include chambers from the northern tier of Lancaster County, since we all are within a short driving distance of one another. We want to get new faces together to make some new connections,” she said, “Each chamber does host events that are open to both members and non-members, but we wanted this first collaborative networking event to be for only members.”

The event is limited to about 220 participants, and Groh said it’s been well received. “Our challenge was to find a venue that could hold that many people and also be somewhat centrally located,” she said.

The recently renovated Barn and Barrel fits that bill. “The Barn and Barrel’s combination of indoor and outdoor spaces provides a unique location for events like the Chamber gathering. The relaxed, private setting lends itself to all types of professional and private outings with flexibility to tailor the space to the needs of each occasion,” said Candace Smith, Mount Hope Estate & Winery sales and communications director.

“We’re excited that this regional chamber event is being held in the Manheim area,” Lauver said.

The event is limited to members of the four chambers. Cost is $20. Groh said members should register with their individual chamber. She said some of the chambers have used their allocated number of tickets and have a wait list. Lauver said the Manheim Chamber has a few tickets available.

For further information visit the events section of the Manheim Chamber website: manheimchamber.com.

Rochelle Shenk is a correspondent for the Lititz Record Express. She welcomes your comments and questions at RAASHENK@aol.com.