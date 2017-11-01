Cavalcade of Cuteness
A big crowd bundled up and lined East Main Street for Monday night’s Halloween parade, a showcase of creativity that included a choreographed Star Wars battle, a tribute to Lititz industry, and a load of dirty laundry. Pictured above are some of the cuter contestants (left to right) Quinn Fotiou of Manheim, Suzie the bulldog, and Brent Hackman of Lititz.
Photos by Missi Mortimer
-
